North Dallas Gazette

Holiday season tests the limits for domestic violence resources






By David WilfongNDG Special Contributor According to the last annual report from the Dallas Domestic Violence Task Force, there were an average of 179 people served in emergency shelters each month in the city. According to Debra Nixon Bowles, Dallas is woefully inadequate when it comes to shelter space for the local need. “We would […]






Irving man arrested following death of 1-year-old girl






The Irving Police Department have announced the arrest of Allante Marquis Edwards following the death of a 1-year-old girl. The child abuse investigation was launched on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when the Irving Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive and found the child unresponsive. She was transported to Children’s […]






Rockwall man sentenced to 190 months for meth distribution conspiracy






A Rockwall, Texas, man, Richard Deon Murrell, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle to 190 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in April 2016 to his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas. On September 3, 2015, Murrell […]






Repeal of Obamacare would cost 147,700 jobs according to report






WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30) released the following statement in response to a new report that found that Texas would lose 174,700 jobs and the nation overall would lose a total of 2.6 million jobs in 2019 alone as a result of the Republicans’ repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Close to […]






Richardson recycling services remain indefinitely suspended






Recycling services in Richardson remain suspended due to the Dec. 28 fire at the Republic Services recycling center in Plano. Republic Services is actively working to find an alternate facility but no short-term solutions have been found at this time. In order to continue to offer solid waste service with the least amount of impact […]






4 Job hunting tax break tips






Taxpayers who spent time looking for a job in their current profession may be eligible for certain tax breaks, even if they don’t land a new job, reminds Liberty Tax Service. Taxpayers will need to itemize these miscellaneous deductions on Schedule A, which is filed with Form 1040, and their costs must total more than […]






