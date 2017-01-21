North Dallas Gazette

By Audrey A. Lundy, Special Contributor Muslims have lived in Texas since 1854. They have established mosques, schools and other institutions that serve the greater community. Like most residents, they are proud Texans and Americans, according to Omar Suleiman, who serves as the Resident Scholar of the Valley Ranch Islamic Center in Irving. “In the […]
It’s Time for The Democratic Party to Wake Up
By Lauren Victoria Burke (NNPA Newswire Contributor) Everyone appears to have figured out that a dangerous, stupid fascist with no knowledge of how … [Read More...]
T.I.: My Open Letter to “US”
By Tip “T.I.” Harris (Founder, Grand Hustle) As I write this letter, I can’t help but express my frustration and concern for “US.” I also can’t … [Read More...]
Who is the biggest loser on Day 1 of Trump era: Steve Harvey
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor You can make the argument that anyone who cares about civil rights, LGBT issues, and those who think the Founding … [Read More...]
The Super Bowl ads will be good, but maybe not “super” this year
NEWSWISE — The Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event of the year, but, as we know, many of those viewers will be watching to see … [Read More...]
How much exercise it will take to burn off Super Bowl snack calories
Newswise — NEW YORK - The "Big Game" has become much more than a football game: Except for Thanksgiving, it’s the biggest day for food consumption in … [Read More...]
Jerry Jones elected to the NFL Hall of Fame
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is an outsider no more. His 27-year journey from oil man to rebel NFL owner to one of most influential figures in … [Read More...]
Super Bowl 51: NFL and NRG Stadium preparing for record breaking data usage
Super Bowl 51 is on track to be a historic event, regardless of what happens on the playing field, with data usage records expected to top all previous levels when the New England Patriots go up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Last year, Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. resulted […]
EarthTalk: Mercury free light LED light bulbs more energy efficient than CFL bulbs
Dear EarthTalk: What’s new in eco-friendly light bulbs? Is it true that incandescent bulbs are back in a much more efficient form? — Barbara Birke, via e-mail The consumer landscape for light bulbs in the U.S. changed drastically in 2007 when Congress passed the Energy Independence & Security Act mandating, among other things, that household […]
Is it time for the Democrats to create their own Tea Party?
Many progressives remember the tea party revolution of 2009-2010 as an extended exercise in unreason. That’s not wrong. But it was also, quite possibly, the most successful political organizing movement in the last half-century of American politics. The tea party transformed the GOP from a broken and battered political party to a ruthlessly effective organ […]
Richardson seeks citizen input via online survey
Everyone who uses or has used the City’s website is invited to take a brief User Experience (UX) survey, found online through Feb. 12. Opinions are needed in order to create future design improvements and enhance the City’s internet presence. The City’s website receives more than 30,000 visits each month, many of them from people […]
Texas lawmakers considering privatization of foster care system
The Senate Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee considered a bill to reform the state agency charged with overseeing child welfare and managing the foster system. SB 11, by Committee Chair Dr. Charles Schwertner of Georgetown, would direct the Department of Family and Protective Services to create standards to transition to privately managed, non-profit service […]