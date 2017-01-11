North Dallas Gazette

MLK’s Legacy for Black America in 2017






By Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. (President/CEO, NNPA) As the United States of America and the global community salutes, recognizes and commemorates the 88th birthday of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., it is a providential time to reassess the meaning and challenges of Dr. King’s legacy for Black America in this year of […]






Dallas women depart for the Women’s March on Austin






By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor Despite the chill in the air on a cloudy Saturday morning, concerned women voters were fired up as they prepared to depart for the Women’s March on Austin. Four of the seven buses from Dallas departed from Northhaven United Methodist Church. The other buses left from Grapevine Mills Mall and […]






Collin College accepting Board of Trustees applications






Collin College will accept applications to run for Board of Trustees Places 1, 2, 3 and 5 now through Friday, Feb. 17. The corresponding election will take place on Saturday, May 6. The nine-member, at-large board helps shape Collin College’s future by leading the vision, setting policy and making decisions on major issues that affect […]






Trump’s law enforcement message puts protesters and immigrants on notice






Very shortly after being sworn in, President Donald Trump’s staff posted online “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community.” The message makes his support for the police when facing protesters, stating “Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter.” He also doubled down on his pledge to […]






Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson supports planned Women’s March






WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson released the following statement in support of the Women’s March in Dallas, Washington, D.C. and across the nation: “I am proud of the thousands of women and men across our nation who decided to join a movement to unify communities and stand firm in showing the new […]






People can handle manipulation as long as they believe they have free will






Nudging people toward better behavior through policy can be effective, but can spark resistance if people feel their autonomy is under threat, new research suggests. Despite advances in neuroscience and genetics that raise questions about the limitations of free will, people hold strongly to their sense of autonomy, according to a study by Joe Alba, […]






