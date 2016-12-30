North Dallas Gazette

Yes We Did: Obama Rallies All Americans in Farewell Speech






By Stacy M. Brown (NNPA Newswire Contributor) “Yes, we did!” Those were the words that Barack Hussein Obama ended his farewell speech to America on Tuesday, eight years after he won the presidency, campaigning on the slogan, “Yes, we can!” For nearly an hour, the nation’s 44th Commander-In-Chief reminded everyone that history will not only […]






11-year-old declared winner of 25th Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition






The 25th Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, co-presented by Dallas ISD, was held at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Incorporating ideals from Dr. King’s writings and speeches, eight fourth- and fifth-grade Dallas ISD elementary school students presented original speeches addressing the topic: “If Dr. King were […]






Robert Johnson applauds GOP’s minority hiring bill






BETHESDA — Robert L. Johnson, founder and chairman of The RLJ Companies and founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) issued the following statement acknowledging U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s introduction of Senate Resolution 11 which calls for support of The RLJ Rule (modeled after the National Football League’s Rooney Rule). Johnson stated,  “I want to commend Senator […]






Trump promises press interview with NNPA






(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Omarosa Manigault, recently named assistant to the president and director of communications in the Office of Public Liaison for the Trump Administration, has promised the first press interview with President Trump to Benjamin Chavis, president/CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, according to sources who attended a private meeting with the Trump transition […]






Richardson recycling resumes






Republic Services, Richardson’s recycling contractor, has made temporary arrangements that allowed for recycling service to resume in Richardson. Normal recycling services in the city were disrupted Dec. 28, 2016 when a fast moving fire destroyed the company’s processing facility in Plano. The facility was the single source location for Richardson to dispose of its residential […]






Trump is considering plans to kick press out of the White House






The upset to the existing order caused by the presidential election has been acutely felt by no one, perhaps, so much as it has by the national press. At Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday, reporters found themselves not only subject to a scolding (“Fake news!” “Disgraceful!”) but also awakened to the strong suggestion that, […]






