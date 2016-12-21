North Dallas Gazette

With Final Press Briefing of 2016, President Obama Reflects on his Record






By Freddie Allen (Managing Editor/NNPA Newswire) President Barack Obama used his last press conference of the year to reflect on the accomplishments of his administration over the past eight years. “As I was preparing to take office, the unemployment rate was on its way to 10 percent. Today, it’s at 4.6 percent — the lowest […]






The Nagging Questions We Ask Ourselves at the End of Each Year






Each year, when December comes rolling in, so do the inner doubts and reflections that are part of our year-end experience. Did I succeed? Has my business or career grown? Is my family happy and healthy? Do I have enough money to get them the gifts they want? All these questions are nagging at me […]






Nunsense opens this week in Plano






Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they […]






Avoid eye injuries when popping the New Year’s Eve cork






For most people, ringing in the New Year means celebrating with friends and family, champagne toasts and cheer, but if you get hit in the eye with a champagne cork, it may mean a trip to the emergency room. Every year, improper cork-removal techniques cause serious, potentially blinding eye damage. A champagne cork can fly […]






Trump can reshape judiciary by filling 103 vacancies on the bench






Donald Trump is set to inherit an uncommon number of vacancies in the federal courts in addition to the open Supreme Court seat, giving the president-elect a monumental opportunity to reshape the judiciary after taking office. The estimated 103 judicial vacancies that President Obama is expected to hand over to Trump in the Jan. 20 […]






Can hackers disrupt the U.S. electrical grid?






A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials. While the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a security […]






