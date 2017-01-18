North Dallas Gazette

AUSTIN, Texas — There are more than 300,000 victims of human trafficking in Texas, including almost 79,000 minors and youth victims of sex trafficking and nearly 234,000 adult victims of labor trafficking, according to a groundbreaking study by the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (IDVSA) at The University of Texas at Austin School of Social […]
Cover Story
Lead Story
T.I.: My Open Letter to “US”
By Tip “T.I.” Harris (Founder, Grand Hustle) As I write this letter, I can’t help but express my frustration and concern for “US.” I also can’t … [Read More...]
Who is the biggest loser on Day 1 of Trump era: Steve Harvey
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor You can make the argument that anyone who cares about civil rights, LGBT issues, and those who think the Founding … [Read More...]
Today’s Activists Can Learn From King’s “Creative Disruption” Tactics
By Julianne Malveaux (NNPA Newswire Columnist) When Dr. Martin Luther King envisioned the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, he envisioned all kinds … [Read More...]
Entertainment
New Video Network Puts the Spotlight on the Global Black Experience
LOS ANGELES -- ONX, an online video network targeting Black millennials began delivering original video content that shines a light on the global … [Read More...]
Book Review: “Man on the Run”
By: Terri Schlichenmeyer Catch me if you can. You might have said that once, giggling. You may have yelled it at a game one afternoon. You said … [Read More...]
Irving Black Arts hosting exhibit February 4
The Irving Blacks Arts Council is hosting an Artist Exhibition and Reception Saturday, Feb. 4 and the public is invited to this free event. Guests … [Read More...]
Latest News
New Course Introduces Physicians to Value-Based Health Care Model
(UT- Dallas) – A new online program recently launched by the Executive Education area in the Naveen Jindal School of Management teaches physicians and health care executives the fundamentals of designing, developing and operating an accountable care organization (ACO). Over the past year, Dr. Michael J. Deegan, a clinical professor at the Jindal School, developed the Essential Elements of Accountable Care […]
Operation Kindness Teams Up with North Shore Animal League
Operation Kindness – the original and largest no-kill shelter in North Texas – is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America and more than 100 shelter partners across the country to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl IV game premiering on Su-PURR Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 11 a.m. Central Time on Hallmark Channel. To […]
Toyota and United Way offering $1 million impact grant
To help address mobility challenges in North Texas, Toyota announced a $1 million impact grant in partnership with United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, available for local non-profits, academic institutions and social entrepreneurs. The grant, a joint program between Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services, requires collaboration among up to five organizations. “By engaging […]
Trump’s next immigration directive could hit hi-tech companies hard
President Donald Trump’s clash with Silicon Valley over immigration is about to become even more contentious. After the new president banned refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Google, Facebook, Salesforce, Microsoft and others railed against the move, saying it violated the country’s principles and risked disrupting its engine of innovation. Trump’s next steps […]
NFL and American Heart Association hosting Virtual Field Trip Live From Super Bowl LI
(BlackNews.com) — The NFL and American Heart Association, together with Discovery Education, will host the first-ever AHA-NFL PLAY 60 Challenge Virtual Field Trip (VFT) live from Houston on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. CT during the NFL Experience Driven by Genesis. The free virtual class will be live-streamed in classrooms across the country, reaching […]