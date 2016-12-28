North Dallas Gazette

By David WilfongNDG Special Contributor According to the last annual report from the Dallas Domestic Violence Task Force, there were an average of 179 people served in emergency shelters each month in the city. According to Debra Nixon Bowles, Dallas is woefully inadequate when it comes to shelter space for the local need. “We would […]
Cover Story
Lead Story
The CBC Places Blacks in Power on Capitol Hill
By Lauren Victoria Burke (NNPA Newswire Contributor) “African-Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but only 0.9 percent of top … [Read More...]
Christmas Special Session leads to calls for an economic boycott of North Carolina
By Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, President/North Carolina NAACP (NNPA) In recent years, since extremists took over the GOP in North Carolina, my … [Read More...]
As President Obama Departs, We Owe Him Our Thanks
By Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. (President and Founder/Rainbow PUSH Coalition) The final days of the Obama presidency are upon us. His popularity is … [Read More...]
Entertainment
Viola Davis is finally a Golden Girl
Viola Davis wearing a glorious yellow dress, after five nominations is a Golden Globe Winner, including one each of the last three years finally is … [Read More...]
NDG Book Review: “Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations”
By Terri Schlichenmeyer The house won’t write its own check. Car payments don’t happen by magic, food won’t drive to your doorstep, and decent … [Read More...]
Dating app for African Americans now set to go global
Bae, the fastest-growing dating app for African-American millennial singles in the U.S., is going international. The app was just acquired by if(we), … [Read More...]
Latest News
Irving man arrested following death of 1-year-old girl
The Irving Police Department have announced the arrest of Allante Marquis Edwards following the death of a 1-year-old girl. The child abuse investigation was launched on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when the Irving Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive and found the child unresponsive. She was transported to Children’s […]
Rockwall man sentenced to 190 months for meth distribution conspiracy
A Rockwall, Texas, man, Richard Deon Murrell, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle to 190 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in April 2016 to his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas. On September 3, 2015, Murrell […]
Repeal of Obamacare would cost 147,700 jobs according to report
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30) released the following statement in response to a new report that found that Texas would lose 174,700 jobs and the nation overall would lose a total of 2.6 million jobs in 2019 alone as a result of the Republicans’ repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Close to […]
Richardson recycling services remain indefinitely suspended
Recycling services in Richardson remain suspended due to the Dec. 28 fire at the Republic Services recycling center in Plano. Republic Services is actively working to find an alternate facility but no short-term solutions have been found at this time. In order to continue to offer solid waste service with the least amount of impact […]
4 Job hunting tax break tips
Taxpayers who spent time looking for a job in their current profession may be eligible for certain tax breaks, even if they don’t land a new job, reminds Liberty Tax Service. Taxpayers will need to itemize these miscellaneous deductions on Schedule A, which is filed with Form 1040, and their costs must total more than […]