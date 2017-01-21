North Dallas Gazette

By Audrey A. Lundy, Special Contributor Muslims have lived in Texas since 1854. They have established mosques, schools and other institutions that serve the greater community. Like most residents, they are proud Texans and Americans, according to Omar Suleiman, who serves as the Resident Scholar of the Valley Ranch Islamic Center in Irving. “In the […]
Cover Story
Lead Story
It’s Time for The Democratic Party to Wake Up
By Lauren Victoria Burke (NNPA Newswire Contributor) Everyone appears to have figured out that a dangerous, stupid fascist with no knowledge of how … [Read More...]
T.I.: My Open Letter to “US”
By Tip “T.I.” Harris (Founder, Grand Hustle) As I write this letter, I can’t help but express my frustration and concern for “US.” I also can’t … [Read More...]
Who is the biggest loser on Day 1 of Trump era: Steve Harvey
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor You can make the argument that anyone who cares about civil rights, LGBT issues, and those who think the Founding … [Read More...]
Entertainment
New Video Network Puts the Spotlight on the Global Black Experience
LOS ANGELES -- ONX, an online video network targeting Black millennials began delivering original video content that shines a light on the global … [Read More...]
Book Review: “Man on the Run”
By: Terri Schlichenmeyer Catch me if you can. You might have said that once, giggling. You may have yelled it at a game one afternoon. You said … [Read More...]
Irving Black Arts hosting exhibit February 4
The Irving Blacks Arts Council is hosting an Artist Exhibition and Reception Saturday, Feb. 4 and the public is invited to this free event. Guests … [Read More...]
Latest News
Dallas man sentenced 216 months for child sex trafficking
Edric Norvell Robinson, Sr., 46, of Dallas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade to 216 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in April 2016 to one count of sex trafficking of children related to his pimping a 16-year-old girl in Dallas and Wichita Falls, Texas, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of […]
Irving Political Coalition hosting meeting Feb. 3
Planners are inviting Irving residents interested in being involved in the direction of the city to attend the next Irving Political Coalition meeting. It is planned for Friday, Feb. 3 at the DFW Sudanese Community Center located at 3341 W.Country Club Dr. in Irving. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The group will […]
Dallas mayor issues apology to travelers stuck at DFW airport
“First the president’s executive action purports to be a response to national security, that we are not safe. If I believed that I would be very supportive of this action. That is not true. We have been very safe in the Dallas area fort he past couple of years. In fact, 800,000 refugees have been admitted to […]
Young Costa Rican mother not allowed to enter the United States
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor Adriana Portillo shared with friends via Facebook the plight of her cousin, Adriana Salazar Vila, who was scheduled to visit family in Dallas from Costa Rica. President Donald Trump’s Executive Order is stated to impact visitors from seven countries in Africa and the Middle East. However, Salazar’s family believes the […]
New Course Introduces Physicians to Value-Based Health Care Model
(UT- Dallas) – A new online program recently launched by the Executive Education area in the Naveen Jindal School of Management teaches physicians and health care executives the fundamentals of designing, developing and operating an accountable care organization (ACO). Over the past year, Dr. Michael J. Deegan, a clinical professor at the Jindal School, developed the Essential Elements of Accountable Care […]