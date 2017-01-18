North Dallas Gazette

Study Estimates More Than 300,000 Victims of Human Trafficking in Texas






AUSTIN, Texas — There are more than 300,000 victims of human trafficking in Texas, including almost 79,000 minors and youth victims of sex trafficking and nearly 234,000 adult victims of labor trafficking, according to a groundbreaking study by the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (IDVSA) at The University of Texas at Austin School of Social […]






Noncompliance with federal injunction leaves immigrants still in limbo






NEW YORK –  On Saturday evening, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York issued a temporary nationwide injunction to block the deportation of people stranded in U.S. airports due to President Trump’s new refugee and Muslim ban (see the reactions of ACLU and NILC to the stay orders). On a […]






Texas lawmakers proposing bills to improve how police and citizens interact






Texas lawmakers are likely to take a close look this legislative session at how law enforcement and civilians interact with each other. Key members of the Legislature have said they want to address the rights — and responsibilities – of both police and the Texans they are charged with protecting. Some lawmakers want police to know that the state has […]






Congresswoman Johnson denounces Trump cancelling all Obamacare ads






Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson released the following statement denouncing the Trump Administration’s action to end all advertising and other outreach activities for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the critical last few days of Open Enrollment: “This action by the Trump Administration is designed to […]






“La Minsa” returned to Dallas to face federal drug charges






Arnoldo Rueda-Medina, known by several aliases including “La Minsa,” arrived in the United States today from Mexico to face criminal charges in connection with his top leadership roles in the “La Familia-Michoacan” Mexican drug cartel, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Clyde E. Shelley, Jr. […]






Repairs on Plano’s Ohio Drive begin January 30






Plano drivers who take Ohio Drive to and from work may want to consider an alternate route. Beginning Monday, January 30, northbound traffic on Ohio will be funneled down to one lane between Mapleshade Lane and Park Boulevard to make pavement repairs. Along with the lane shift, left turns will not be an option at […]






