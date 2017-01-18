North Dallas Gazette

AUSTIN, Texas — There are more than 300,000 victims of human trafficking in Texas, including almost 79,000 minors and youth victims of sex trafficking and nearly 234,000 adult victims of labor trafficking, according to a groundbreaking study by the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (IDVSA) at The University of Texas at Austin School of Social […]
Cover Story
Lead Story
T.I.: My Open Letter to “US”
By Tip “T.I.” Harris (Founder, Grand Hustle) As I write this letter, I can’t help but express my frustration and concern for “US.” I also can’t … [Read More...]
Who is the biggest loser on Day 1 of Trump era: Steve Harvey
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor You can make the argument that anyone who cares about civil rights, LGBT issues, and those who think the Founding … [Read More...]
Today’s Activists Can Learn From King’s “Creative Disruption” Tactics
By Julianne Malveaux (NNPA Newswire Columnist) When Dr. Martin Luther King envisioned the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, he envisioned all kinds … [Read More...]
Entertainment
Ballet Audition for Women of Color today at 3 p.m.
The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) are hosting the 2nd Annual Ballet Auditions for Women of Color in Dallas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. … [Read More...]
Today Show’s 3rd third hour removes African American co-hosts
NBC intends to launch a new daytime show featuring former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, displacing black journalists Tamron Hall and Al Roker from the … [Read More...]
3 DRUMLine Live fans win tickets from NDG!
There will be a lot of excitement at Bass Performance Hall when DRUMLine Live explodes on stage Tuesday, Jan. 31. Congratulations to the three North … [Read More...]
Latest News
Noncompliance with federal injunction leaves immigrants still in limbo
NEW YORK – On Saturday evening, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York issued a temporary nationwide injunction to block the deportation of people stranded in U.S. airports due to President Trump’s new refugee and Muslim ban (see the reactions of ACLU and NILC to the stay orders). On a […]
Texas lawmakers proposing bills to improve how police and citizens interact
Texas lawmakers are likely to take a close look this legislative session at how law enforcement and civilians interact with each other. Key members of the Legislature have said they want to address the rights — and responsibilities – of both police and the Texans they are charged with protecting. Some lawmakers want police to know that the state has […]
Congresswoman Johnson denounces Trump cancelling all Obamacare ads
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson released the following statement denouncing the Trump Administration’s action to end all advertising and other outreach activities for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the critical last few days of Open Enrollment: “This action by the Trump Administration is designed to […]
“La Minsa” returned to Dallas to face federal drug charges
Arnoldo Rueda-Medina, known by several aliases including “La Minsa,” arrived in the United States today from Mexico to face criminal charges in connection with his top leadership roles in the “La Familia-Michoacan” Mexican drug cartel, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Clyde E. Shelley, Jr. […]
Repairs on Plano’s Ohio Drive begin January 30
Plano drivers who take Ohio Drive to and from work may want to consider an alternate route. Beginning Monday, January 30, northbound traffic on Ohio will be funneled down to one lane between Mapleshade Lane and Park Boulevard to make pavement repairs. Along with the lane shift, left turns will not be an option at […]