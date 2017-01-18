North Dallas Gazette

AUSTIN, Texas — There are more than 300,000 victims of human trafficking in Texas, including almost 79,000 minors and youth victims of sex trafficking and nearly 234,000 adult victims of labor trafficking, according to a groundbreaking study by the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (IDVSA) at The University of Texas at Austin School of Social […]
T.I.: My Open Letter to “US”
By Tip “T.I.” Harris (Founder, Grand Hustle) As I write this letter, I can’t help but express my frustration and concern for “US.” I also can’t … [Read More...]
Who is the biggest loser on Day 1 of Trump era: Steve Harvey
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor You can make the argument that anyone who cares about civil rights, LGBT issues, and those who think the Founding … [Read More...]
Today’s Activists Can Learn From King’s “Creative Disruption” Tactics
By Julianne Malveaux (NNPA Newswire Columnist) When Dr. Martin Luther King envisioned the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, he envisioned all kinds … [Read More...]
DrumLine Live percussionist set to play for home crowd
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor When DRUMLine Live strikes up the band on Jan. 31 it will include an excited Tevin Williams making his professional … [Read More...]
Christie M. Howard selected as Jubilee Theatre’s Managing Director
Jubilee Theatre has appointed Christie M. Howard as their new Managing Director. She joins the theatre’s management team, having most recently served … [Read More...]
Book Review: “Audacity: How Barack Obama Defied His Critics and Transformed America ”
By Terri Schlichenmeyer If you can’t say something nice… Sometimes, it’s hard to say nothing at all. There are times when you need to speak out, … [Read More...]
The Reading Garden Blooms at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County
As a recipient of a competitive community service grant program, the Greater Frisco Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. strategically chose to partner with Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC). The chapter believes there is no better way for a child of abuse to heal and ultimately flourish, but through their own […]
LatinoCLD accuses Trump of continuing to use Latino community as punching bag
Miguel Solis, President of the LatinoCLD, released the following statement in response to President Trump’s executive actions on Jan. 25 related to immigration. “It’s not surprising that the person who began his campaign demonizing Mexican immigrants is beginning his Presidency by attacking this community. Aside from the physical barrier, the wall sends a hostile message […]
Second mumps case confirmed in Dallas County
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has confirmed the second case of mumps in Dallas County for 2017. The exposure to mumps for this case occurred locally and is not associated with any other reported case. The patient is a Mesquite resident who is in the age range of 10 to 20. For medical […]
Skyline High School on lockdown
Update 4:30 p.m. A room to room search was conducted at Skyline High school and three suspects are now in custody. DISD officers are on scene as well, no reported injuries at this time. The school is no longer on lockdown. The Dallas Police Department are reporting that a robbery call was reported in the […]
UT Dallas to host the annual African American Male Academic Bowl on January 28
About 45 teams of area students in grades 4 through 8 will face off in a battle of the brains at the eighth annual African American Male Academic Bowl, a quiz show-style competition at UT Dallas on Saturday. The elementary and middle school teams will answer questions on a variety of subjects to advance to […]