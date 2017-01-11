North Dallas Gazette

By Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. (President/CEO, NNPA) As the United States of America and the global community salutes, recognizes and commemorates the 88th birthday of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., it is a providential time to reassess the meaning and challenges of Dr. King’s legacy for Black America in this year of […]
Cover Story
Lead Story
Who is the biggest loser on Day 1 of Trump era: Steve Harvey
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor You can make the argument that anyone who cares about civil rights, LGBT issues, and those who think the Founding … [Read More...]
Today’s Activists Can Learn From King’s “Creative Disruption” Tactics
By Julianne Malveaux (NNPA Newswire Columnist) When Dr. Martin Luther King envisioned the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, he envisioned all kinds … [Read More...]
Why Black Women Must Be Involved in the Women’s March on Washington
By Julianne Malveaux (NNPA Newswire Columnist) “Ain’t I A Woman,” railed Sojourner Truth, “I have ploughed and planted and gathered into barns, and … [Read More...]
Entertainment
Maya Angelou documentary debuts February 21
PASADENA - Distinctly referred to as "a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture," Dr. Maya Angelou (April 4, 1928-May 28, 2014) led a … [Read More...]
Win tickets to see DRUMLine Live at Bass Hall
Enjoy a little bit of fall fun at DRUMLine Live when the show comes to town to Jan. 31 at Bass Performance Hall. Why do I say fall? Well, what are … [Read More...]
Win tickets to see Harlem Globetrotters at American Airlines Center
As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare to bring their 2017 World Tour to American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, … [Read More...]
Latest News
Dallas women depart for the Women’s March on Austin
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor Despite the chill in the air on a cloudy Saturday morning, concerned women voters were fired up as they prepared to depart for the Women’s March on Austin. Four of the seven buses from Dallas departed from Northhaven United Methodist Church. The other buses left from Grapevine Mills Mall and […]
Collin College accepting Board of Trustees applications
Collin College will accept applications to run for Board of Trustees Places 1, 2, 3 and 5 now through Friday, Feb. 17. The corresponding election will take place on Saturday, May 6. The nine-member, at-large board helps shape Collin College’s future by leading the vision, setting policy and making decisions on major issues that affect […]
Trump’s law enforcement message puts protesters and immigrants on notice
Very shortly after being sworn in, President Donald Trump’s staff posted online “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community.” The message makes his support for the police when facing protesters, stating “Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter.” He also doubled down on his pledge to […]
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson supports planned Women’s March
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson released the following statement in support of the Women’s March in Dallas, Washington, D.C. and across the nation: “I am proud of the thousands of women and men across our nation who decided to join a movement to unify communities and stand firm in showing the new […]
People can handle manipulation as long as they believe they have free will
Nudging people toward better behavior through policy can be effective, but can spark resistance if people feel their autonomy is under threat, new research suggests. Despite advances in neuroscience and genetics that raise questions about the limitations of free will, people hold strongly to their sense of autonomy, according to a study by Joe Alba, […]