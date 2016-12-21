North Dallas Gazette

By Freddie Allen (Managing Editor/NNPA Newswire) President Barack Obama used his last press conference of the year to reflect on the accomplishments of his administration over the past eight years. “As I was preparing to take office, the unemployment rate was on its way to 10 percent. Today, it’s at 4.6 percent — the lowest […]
Christmas Special Session leads to calls for an economic boycott of North Carolina
By Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, President/North Carolina NAACP (NNPA) In recent years, since extremists took over the GOP in North Carolina, my
As President Obama Departs, We Owe Him Our Thanks
By Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. (President and Founder/Rainbow PUSH Coalition) The final days of the Obama presidency are upon us. His popularity is
Want to Govern Effectively, Mr. Trump?
By Lee H. Hamilton As Mario Cuomo said, politicians campaign in poetry but have to govern in prose. Now we have a president-elect who campaigned in
3 Places to visit in Northern Louisiana
By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor Many people know that travel expands the mind and soul. All too often the assumption is you must travel far or to the
NYE Party spot in Irving includes helicopter tours and live music
The Ranch at Las Colinas has distinguished itself on the North Texas culinary scene with its extensive wine selection, unique ambiance and commitment
The Cedars Social tonight offering New Year’s Eve dinner; tomorrow hangover cure options
Ring in the New Year with The Cedars Social. Chef Justin Box will be serving a special prix fixe menu that features a number of dishes for $75 per
The Nagging Questions We Ask Ourselves at the End of Each Year
Each year, when December comes rolling in, so do the inner doubts and reflections that are part of our year-end experience. Did I succeed? Has my business or career grown? Is my family happy and healthy? Do I have enough money to get them the gifts they want? All these questions are nagging at me […]
Nunsense opens this week in Plano
Avoid eye injuries when popping the New Year’s Eve cork
For most people, ringing in the New Year means celebrating with friends and family, champagne toasts and cheer, but if you get hit in the eye with a champagne cork, it may mean a trip to the emergency room. Every year, improper cork-removal techniques cause serious, potentially blinding eye damage. A champagne cork can fly […]
Trump can reshape judiciary by filling 103 vacancies on the bench
Donald Trump is set to inherit an uncommon number of vacancies in the federal courts in addition to the open Supreme Court seat, giving the president-elect a monumental opportunity to reshape the judiciary after taking office. The estimated 103 judicial vacancies that President Obama is expected to hand over to Trump in the Jan. 20 […]
Can hackers disrupt the U.S. electrical grid?
A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to U.S. officials. While the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a security […]