KKDA Soul 73 changes

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

A radio institution in Dallas has undergone major changes. KKDA-AM Soul 73 laid off virtually the entire staff according to various reports. Long time on air personalities Bobby Patterson, Cindy B. and Roger B. Brown were among those released on Wednesday. Like so many other radio stations in town and around the country, the on air talent is being replaced with what is presumable cheaper automated music.

Reportedly they were not given exact reasons, just told to not return on Thursday. This comes on the heels of having their salaries cut in half in recent months, with a take it or leave it approach.

The only “live” show remaining is Willis Johnson’s morning show. His show is the kind of community talk radio sadly missing on most urban radio stations. Johnson’s tenure goes back to the early days of talk radio in Dallas, providing an alternative to ultra conservative rants and dealing with issues facing the community daily. On a national level the Michael Basiden show tried to fill that void, but even they are no longer on the air in Dallas.

Roger B. Brown’s afternoon sports talk show was one of the few sports radio shows hosted by an African American. He was on the air for nearly 20 years. The radio show also featured the soulful singing legend Millie Jackson from 3 – 6 p.m. weekdays until January 6, 2012. As what was a sign of things to come – her show was replaced with automated commercial free music.

KKDA was the type of radio station that was at the heart of the South Dallas. They provided news about concerts at places that can’t afford advertising like those featuring Bobby Patterson. A recent Facebook post was a direct appeal for rental assistance and it received a response. That is the kind of radio station they were.

Perhaps they will follow in the footsteps of Skip Murphy and his former K104 morning team, which now host their show daily via an internet radio station. Our own contributing writer, Donald “Spider” Willis hosts a weekly radio show Sports Talk with Spider on the Fish Bowl Radio Network. Spider actually worked on the show for 10 years.

Johnson’s show will go on and that will be helpful, but no idea where long time listeners will get the personal touch after his show ends each morning.