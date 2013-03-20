Don Hill deserves a fair sentence

NDG’s View

The Federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the appeal of the conviction of former Dallas City Councilman Don Hill on April 30, 2013. While there are only four legal issues to be reviewed by the Court, we, who support Don Hill in this matter, and in his past efforts for benefit of the African American community in Dallas, believe there are several other items worth mentioning on his behalf.

In the very narrow legal review process the Fifth Circuit must follow, the Court will only rule upon the following four possibilities of error:

• The sealing of the courtroom during jury selection in Hill’s trial,

• The allegation of prosecutorial error in closing arguments,

• Whether the verdict was contrary to the evidence; and

• Whether the overruling of an after-verdict motion by Hill’s attorneys was an error of the trial court.

Any overturning of Hill’s conviction will hinge on what the Court finds in these areas. But observers should look at the larger issues surrounding this travesty of justice.

This Southern Dallas housing-related debacle began with the dueling housing developers Brian Potashnik and James Fisher, who both vied for lucrative South Dallas housing contracts with the City of Dallas. A number of Don Hill’s associates and appointees were hired by these developers as “consultants” and paid fees reportedly with the understanding supposed a portion of these fees would trickle down (or up) into Hill’s pockets, ostensibly for favorable votes for those developers on city contracts. There is no evidence Hill knew these representations were being made. In fact, the evidence shows Hill was basically indigent throughout and actually never received any of the funds attributed to his purview.

The sentence handed down to Hill is the longest sentence for a public corruption charge ever handed down in American history, it is longer than sentences of those (white) persons found guilty of selling senate seats or bribing congressional and executive branch officials. And no money was ever paid to Don Hill or traced to Don Hill. As Don Hill was the only elected official charged, he bore the brunt of the convictions and received the longest sentence.

The structure of Dallas City Government in general, and the nature of the city council hierarchy and protocol specifically, makes it not uncommon for council members to meet with constituents, developers and lobbyists who desire to establish projects in their districts. It is a competitive process that not only provides tax credits to the developers from both state and federal sources, but it is a heightened process due to the shortage of housing in certain areas. Certainly Southern Dallas was one of those areas. Federal regulation mandated only one housing development per year could receive a tax credit, if multiple developments would be within least one mile of each other. Therefore, the contest for tax-credited housing developments in the south Dallas area was of major proportions.

Now comes a number of minority “consultants” who entered this fray representing they had the support and backing of Don Hill, none of which was ever presented in evidence. While there is evidence these “consultants”— Lee, Reagan, Farrington, et al — were paid by the developers and actually benefited from the contested housing development market—there was no evidence Hill participated or benefited therefrom.

He was a victim of sloppy bookkeeping, shoddy records, and bad personal associations. Don Hill should not serve 18 years in the federal penitentiary for those crimes.

Publisher’s Note: A Call to Action

If you feel that an 18 year sentence was too harsh for Don Hill’s crimes, it is important to express your concerns to the Federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Concerned citizens are invited to attend the hearing on April 30 or contact the court by writing a letter.

The address is:

Carl E. Stewart

Chief Judge

U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

600 S. Maestri Place

New Orleans, LA 70130-3408