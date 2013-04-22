Socks and nightwear for a hot mamma on Mother’s Day

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Is your mother constantly talking about it getting hot in here and she ain’t singing Nelly’s rap song? Or maybe your mom loves to look fashionable while she is running errands and working out? If so, than today’s Mother’s Day gift ideas from Cool-jams Sleep Products and TheSavvySock.com.

I am not even a mother, but I would love, to get a subscription to The Savvy Sock’s Sock of the Month program, or at the very least, a package of the three ankle socks that only costs $6.95. The 80 percent cotton, 20 percent nylon blend are available in colorful, quirky designs and even better news is the fact customers can enjoy free shipping and handling. One other great gift idea is Days of The Week Socks gift set which features six pairs for $16.95 (each pair have their own day and Saturday and Sunday are on the same sock.) Visit TheSavvySock.com for a peek at other designs and gift sets.

Another reason your Mama might constantly discuss how “hot” she is: menopause. The dreaded hot flashes can really make it a challenge to enjoy a good night sleep. Cool-jams does not have anything on their website that will wipe away the dreaded “internal summer” but they can your loved one feel more comfortable – while looking fashionable. Cool-james offers a signature line of state-of-the-art moisture wicking, pajamas, nighties and bedding helps mom sleep easy.

Cool-jams combine science with style to create a line of beautifully crafted sleepwear, for men and women, made from an innovative silky, soft fabric that helps regulate body temperature.

“Wicking sleepwear is great because it draws moisture away from the body to the outside of the fabric where it quickly dries,” according to Anita Mahaffey, founder of Cool-jams, Inc.,. She explains, “Meanwhile your body temperature stays regulated so you are never too hot or too cold when wearing Cool-jams. A huge benefit is the lightweight fabric that we use, which is quick drying, compact and wrinkle resistant. It’s also perfect for the traveler.”

Visit www.cool-jams.com to see their full line of quality guaranteed moisture-wicking sleepwear and bedding, from cami-strap nightgowns, to boxer pajama sets, bathrobes, pillows and more.