Children invited to enjoy Halloween events at Irving Mall

IRVING— With nearly 158 million consumers participating in Halloween activities this year1, Simon Property Group, Inc. a leading global retail real estate company, is helping communities make the most of the exciting, eerie seasonal occasion. Irving Mall will host its annual Simon Kidgits Club Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 – 8 p.m., providing children the chance to enjoy the fall holiday with a special spooky experience that’s close to home.

In celebration of Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment’s Blu-ray/DVD releases of children’s movies The Croods (Oct. 1),Monsters vs. Aliens: Cloning Around (Oct. 15), Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness: The Scorpion Sting (Oct. 15) and Dragons Riders of Berk Part 1 and Part 2 (July 23), kids can partake in even more activities inspired by the films:

Creepy, cool crafts: Make a mask from The Croods, try out Monsters vs. Aliens: Cloning Around temporary tattoos or design a flying dragon to mirror the character Hiccup from Dragons Riders of Berk, all in the spirit getting creative for Halloween.

Engaging games & photo opportunities: Get in on the Kung Fu Panda chopstick game and snap a photo with a life-sizedThe Croods standee to capture the terrific experience.

Trick-or-treat take-homes: Walk away with The Croods treat bag, Kidgits member-exclusive Halloween goodie, chance to win one of these popular DVD titles, coupons for parents and other surprises for families.

In addition, parents and costumed kids can enjoy traditional seasonal offerings during the family-friendly special celebration. Interactive Halloween event activities include: bounce house fun, face paint and temporary tattoo station, costume parade, spooky crafts, mall-wide trick-or-treating, and more!

“Irving Mall is privileged to be able to provide the community with such a safe place to gather and experience the fun of Halloween, while shopping for décor, costumes and candy,” said Liz Barth, Director of Marketing & Business Development. “Our Simon Kidgits Club looks forward to delivering a platform for families to truly experience the holiday through our festive events.”

The Simon Kidgits Club is a fun and informative program that focuses on health, wellness, education, safety and entertainment for children ages 3-8. Since 2003, the Simon Kidgits Club has kept children and parents alike amused with various events and activities while providing incentives for club members, such as special offers, rewards and games.

Kidgits Club members receive a variety of perks and goodies, including a Kidgits Club T-shirt, membership card, birthday gift, chance to spin the prize wheel each visit to the mall, discounts and scheduled activities. For more information about the Simon Kidgits Club, visit http://www.simon.com/kidgits/.