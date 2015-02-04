AARP offers income tax assistance at the Lewisville Public Library

Free income tax assistance will be offered by trained AARP volunteers at the Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main Street, starting Monday, Feb. 2. Assistance will be available Mondays and Wednesdays through April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., by appointment. The service will be offered in the Library Computer Lab.
Everyone is eligible for this free service, regardless of age or income level. To make an appointment, call the Lewisville Senior Center at 972.219.5050. Appointments can be made one week in advance. Walk-ins are welcome, but may be required to wait for an open slot.
For more information about this and other library events, contact Lewisville Public Library at 972.219.3570 or visit online at library.cityoflewisville.
com.
Comments
John/Monica Bartholomew says
I would like to sign up for tax help at Lewisville Library . AARP is going to have the help. I know that you have to sign up at the Sr Center on Valley.