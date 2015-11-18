Win tickets to Black Nativity by Langston Hughes – a holiday family tradition

If there is any Christmas season event to not be missed TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc.’s 10th annual holiday tradition with an abridged version of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes is one of them! Last year, we discovered what a delightful show it is and look forward to this year’s edition. Keep your eye on on our Facebook page for more details on how to win tickets to see the show! Or leave a comment here telling us why you should win.

Black Nativity is scheduled for Dec. 10 – 20 at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center. The production will feature a community chorus made up of singers throughout the Dallas/Ft. Worth area directed by Jiles King, Chief Executive Director for the Black Academy of Arts and Letters.

Black Nativity is a celebration of the Christmas story told through the lens of the African diaspora. The production will include poetry, contemporary gospel music, choreographed dance and more—audiences are guaranteed a big theatrical experience.