Christmas Gift Guide: Nature Nate’s a local treat

Nature Nate’s is a great example of a how a passion can become a business. As a young husband and father, Nathan Sheets bought a beehive as a hobby, and today the local company is going strong providing 100% Pure, Raw and Unfiltered Honey to millions of happy customers. They not only provide delicious honey, but for the holiday season you can order them in these beautiful containers! You can find Nature Nate’s honey year-round in your local grocery stores such as Tom Thumb, Kroger and Walmart; and of course you will find it on favorite Sprouts, Central Market or Whole Foods location. Great way to support a DFW business!

Pick up a cute container for a thoughtful tasty gift for yourself or someone special on your Christmas gift list. Meanwhile I found this tempting recipe on their website that looks like a great holiday treat to surprise your family or co-workers with:

Butter Pecan Honey Cheesecake

Ingredients

Crust:

8 tablespoons butter, melted

1 1/4 cups flour

3 tablespoons Nature Nate’s Raw & Unfiltered Honey

2/3 cup ground pecans

Filling:

3 8-ounce packages cream cheese

2/3 cup Nature Nate’s Raw & Unfiltered Honey

3 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

1/2 cup half and half

4 tablespoons butter, browned

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all crust ingredients until well combined.

Press into a 9-inch springform pan.

Bake for 10 minutes and cool. Reduce oven to 275 degrees.

Brown the butter over medium heat, stirring to avoid burning.

Combine with all filling ingredients in mixing bowl.

Mix very well in mixer until very smooth.

Pour over crust and bake for 1 hour and and 45 minutes.

Allow to cool.