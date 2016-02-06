Miss Black Texas US Ambassador Pageant accepting applications

The Miss Black Texas US Ambassador Pageant are preparing for their Texas State Pageant and are currently accepting applications. The event is open to any young ladies, 14-26. The pageant is Aug. 6, 2016 in Dallas with the location to be determined.

The current Miss. Black Texas US Ambassador is Carmen Ponder, daughter of Victor and Deborah and the younger sister of Zachary. Ponder is a junior at Texas A&M University-Commerce where she is pursuing a BS in Paralegal Studies/Pre-Law, with a minor in Gender Studies. In addition to full time enrollment, Ponder works a part-time job while volunteering 20-30 hours a month as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Hunt County. As a CASA volunteer, Carmen advocates for the child throughout the duration of the case while in foster care. Ponder is described as a young lady on the move and full of positive energy.

In December 2015, Ponder was crowned the 2016 Miss Black Texas US Ambassador and she is using her reign, to promote “The Time Is Now.” As a Youth Advocate for Success, she is sharing practical tools to help high school students transition into college.

A Dallasite, Ponder is a member of Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas. In order to remain spiritually active, she participates in the Righteous Obedient Sisters in Eternity (R.O.S.E.) of Sharon Women’s Bible Study group on campus and regularly attends Family Fellowship Church in Greenville.

Upon graduation, Ponder will be pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Juris Doctorate. She plans to practice all areas of law, with an emphasis in Family, Juvenile, and Civil Rights Law.