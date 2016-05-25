Sister Tarpley discuss “Where is Your Dwelling Place?”

By “Sister Tarpley”, Religious Editor

The late Elder Philip White of Love Chapel COGIC and my former pastor brought a powerful and thought provoking message one Sunday that ignited the entire congregation with praises and worshipping for God.

This was not an uncommon occurrence because Pastor White was a teacher/preacher of the Word of God for a long time and his messages from God would cause you to think, evaluate and act upon what God has sent especially for you.

However, what was unusual is that the message that he had prepared to bring, wasn’t the message that we received.

At the end of the service Pastor White told me that when he stood at the podium and opened his Bible, God gave him a new title and scriptures; by the reaction of the people, there wasn’t any doubt that God had sent His people what they needed.

This is one of many things that I loved about my former pastor; he always allowed the Holy Spirit to lead him.

He maintains that God knows best and he, Pastor White, told Him long ago, “God, where you lead, I will follow.”

WHERE IS YOUR DWELLING PLACE? –by Elder Philip White

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. . .” Psalms 91:1-16

Before a blessing comes, there has to be a preparation—if you expect to get God’s blessings, there is something that you must do—instead of putting your trust in man, put your trust completely in God.

When trouble, sickness, and disappointment come; when your friends turn their backs on you, if you dwelleth in the secret place, you are dwelling with God and God is dwelling in you.

Your strength is then made perfect in your weakness. God will instruct you in the secret place.

He will give you revelation (knowledge that is revealed before it happens) in the secret place.

If you dwelleth in the secret place with God, He will show you your weakness, your faults, your troubles, your sickness and your disappointments and He will show you your solution.

When you dwell in the secret place with God, He becomes your habitation. The secret place is a place of protection, devotion, guidance, love, comfort, a safe haven, a shelter in the storm, a retreat, a sanctuary, and a hiding place.

When you are talked about, lied on, scorned, and misused things won’t bother you in the secret place. You can’t have inner peace unless you are in the secret place, under the shadow of the Almighty.

Let Satan send his fiery darts to harm you, but when he sends them, don’t accept them. God’s truth is your shield. His truth will stand, it will hold under any condition.

In the secret place God is your refuge (shelter) and your fortress (stronghold.) No evil will befall you, neither shall any plague or noisome pestilence (disgusting or dangerous) thing or person will come and disturb you, when you are in the secret place.

You can always dwell in the secret place of the most High and you can abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Daily ask Him, “God what is wrong with me.” Then let Him show you in the secret place.