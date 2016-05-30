Military buglers: Is it live or soundtrack?

Today, the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, 24 musical notes will echo in countless variations of remembrance across the country.
The notes of that song, taps, will be played as they were written during the Civil War by Union Gen. Daniel Butterfield and his bugler, Oliver Wilcox Norton.
The instrument playing those notes will likely be a bugle or trumpet, as per military tradition, for ceremonies honoring our nation’s departed veterans.
Some of those instruments will be fitted with an electronic device that plays a digital recording of taps, allowing non-musicians to maintain the historic image of a bugler’s final salute to the fallen.
But the non-digitized ranks of buglers and trumpeters still remain strong, playing taps as it was originally heard.
Among them are Chuck Clark, 67, of Geneva, and John Young, 80, of Fairview Park.
Comments
Joseph Poston says
That is my picture and I have driven to play gor last honors since I played those 24 notes for my father. He did not receive his final salute however, I did play Taps for him. I continue to play for BAA and the local Police department and wherever else I can be of service, that was a sad day on the HST -75 and I remember the many times I had to play those notes over my career and even today, the sight of tears and the feeling of loss never seems to stop touching my very soul. I will continue to play as much as I can.
NDG Staff says
Thank you for reaching out and sharing!