Military buglers: Is it live or soundtrack?

A U.S. Navy bugler plays TAPS during a wreath laying ceremony held on the flight deck in memorial of Captain Franklin Hooks II, assigned to Marine Fighter-Attack Squadron One One Five (VMFA-115.) Hooks died when his F/A-18 Hornet jet crashed while conducting exercises off the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman near the Azores Islands on June 26, 2004. www.cffc.navy.mil/summerpulse04.htm

Today, the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, 24 musical notes will echo in countless variations of remembrance across the country.

The notes of that song, taps, will be played as they were written during the Civil War by Union Gen. Daniel Butterfield and his bugler, Oliver Wilcox Norton.

The instrument playing those notes will likely be a bugle or trumpet, as per military tradition, for ceremonies honoring our nation’s departed veterans.

Some of those instruments will be fitted with an electronic device that plays a digital recording of taps, allowing non-musicians to maintain the historic image of a bugler’s final salute to the fallen.

But the non-digitized ranks of buglers and trumpeters still remain strong, playing taps as it was originally heard.

Among them are Chuck Clark, 67, of Geneva, and John Young, 80, of Fairview Park.

Young started playing trumpet when he was a youth and has fond memories of performing with the James Ford Rhodes High School marching band. He recalled that the band would often perform at cemetery ceremonies on Memorial Day.
He lost touch with the instrument while serving in the Army from 1959 to 1962, but picked it back up 12 years ago after he retired and heard about Bugles Across America.
The organization enlists volunteer buglers nationally to help meet the need for someone to play taps at funerals for the more than 500,000 veterans who die each year.
“There are plenty people who play trumpet and could play taps, and it would be wonderful if more people could come forth and play,” Young said. “They certainly would be welcomed and appreciated.

  1. That is my picture and I have driven to play gor last honors since I played those 24 notes for my father. He did not receive his final salute however, I did play Taps for him. I continue to play for BAA and the local Police department and wherever else I can be of service, that was a sad day on the HST -75 and I remember the many times I had to play those notes over my career and even today, the sight of tears and the feeling of loss never seems to stop touching my very soul. I will continue to play as much as I can.

