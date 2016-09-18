North Dallas Gazette

Irving ISD hosting District College and Career Night

Students meet with different schools at a recent college fair.

A College and Career Night for Irving ISD students will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Singley Academy (4601 N. MacArthur, Irving, TX 75038). There will be more than 100 tables with representatives providing information on colleges, universities and technical schools from across the United States and financial aid presentations in both English and Spanish throughout the evening.

Register for the event at www.gotocollegefairs.com.

By registering for the event using this secure link, students will receive a bar code to scan at each table visited instead of filling out prospect cards at each college table, increasing face-to-face time with admissions officers to learn more about the college.

