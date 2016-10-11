The Flying Biscuit Cafe plans to open three Dallas locations in 2017

ATLANTA (Newswire.com) – Once a meal widely skipped by many Americans, breakfast occasions are expected to grow five percent in popularity, according to New York-based market researcher NPD Group. Capitalizing on this industry trend is Atlanta-based The Flying Biscuit Café (www.flyingbiscuit.com), which is expanding its eclectic neighborhood restaurant concept to Dallas, Texas with a three-store agreement.

Local Flying Biscuit Café franchisee, Armando Moreno, and operating partner Michael Esquibel, a restaurant veteran, will open three new Flying Biscuit Café locations in Dallas, namely in the Addison, North Park and Lower Greenville neighborhoods. Both Moreno and Esquibel were drawn to The Flying Biscuit Café because of the restaurant’s food, atmosphere and long-term success. The partners saw a need for a breakfast and brunch concept like the one offered by The Flying Biscuit Café and felt that the brand would fit well with Dallas’ already strong food scene.

“Flying Biscuit’s menu offers a wide variety of dishes for all ages, from breakfast to dinner. In addition, the concept easily lends itself to catering and is perfect for any office or family gathering because it’s great food that’s easy to set up,” explains Brent Fuller, Brand Leader for The Flying Biscuit Café. “Dallas is a great market for The Flying Biscuit Café, as it has great neighborhoods and booming businesses. We are excited to open in the state of Texas in 2017.”

Opening its first location in Atlanta in 1993, The Flying Biscuit Café now has 14 locations across the Southeast. Though the restaurant has expanded, it has remained true to its quintessential neighborhood spirit focusing on a Southern-inspired menu of comfort food made with fresh ingredients.

Flying Biscuit plans to open its first Texas restaurant in early 2017. Through the help of the brand’s franchise brokers, The Flying Biscuit Café is planning additional growth into the Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Charleston, Orlando and Tampa markets. For franchising information, please visit www.flyingbiscuit.com.