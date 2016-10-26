Brigadier General (Ret.) Remo Butler guest speaker at DeSoto’s Veterans Day event Nov. 12

For the last four years, the City of DeSoto has hosted an event to honor the contributions and sacrifice of the military veterans and their families on the Saturday closest to Veterans Day. This year, on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., we will again recognize our veterans with an event called Vet Fest. The event, which includes a special appreciation ceremony at 10 a.m. featuring comments by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (if her schedule permits), will take place in the Blue Bonnet Rooms at DeSoto Civic Center. Jeffrey Milligan, Medical Director for the Dallas VA Medical Center will also attend.

The keynote speaker is Brigadier General (Ret.) Remo Butler. BG Butler will recount his nearly 30 year military career that began with his initial tour of duty with 2/17th Field Artillery, Camp Pelham, South Korea. He returned to Fort Bragg to command 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from January 1993-1995. His other duties included serving as the Commanding General, Special Operations Command South in Puerto Rico from June 2000 to July 2003. His last Military assignment from July 2003 to July 2004 was as Chief of Staff for the United States Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base Tampa Florida.

Following the appreciation ceremony, representatives from the Dallas VA Medical Center will provide blood pressure checks and flu shots for veterans along with a VA Benefits Area Representative (VBA Representative), an Appointment Scheduling Representative, Vocational Rehab, Satellite Location/Services, Dallas County Veterans Services, a representative from the Dallas County Mental Illness Court and much more. Veterans and their families are invited to meet with these and other organizations in order to receive the benefits they have earned through their service to our country.

The event will also feature giveaways and free entertainment provided by Forte until 2 p.m.