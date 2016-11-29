Central Market is opening two new locations in Dallas

Central Market is pleased to announce plans for two new stores in Dallas. One location at Midway Road and Northwest Highway will be the first new destination market for people who are really into food since opening the Preston-Royal location in early 2012. A second store will be at McKinney and Lemmon Avenues in the bustling Uptown neighborhood.

The existing 42,000 square-foot store at Midway Road and Northwest Highway will undergo a wall-to-wall remodel to serve the western Preston Hollow, Bluffview and Devonshire areas of northwest Dallas. Central Market anticipates up to 250 new jobs will be created with the Midway expansion and a projected opening date of Fall 2017. Central Market officials are evaluating development options for the Uptown store with no firm opening date at this time.

“We have had our eye on these two prime locations for many years,” said Stephen Butt, Senior Vice President of Central Market, a division of H-E-B. ”Central Market takes a very disciplined approach in selecting the best locations for our special brand. We are delighted to open these new stores to provide a great culinary experience for our loyal customers that live in these Dallas neighborhoods.”

The Lemmon and McKinney property is located in Dallas City Councilmember Philip Kingstons District 14. Upon hearing the announcement, Kingston said, ”I am thrilled to welcome a beloved grocery store to Texas most vibrant neighborhood. Uptown residents will be thrilled, too.”

Dallas City Councilmember Jennifer Staubach Gates is equally excited about the Midway/Northwest Highway store in District 13, “I am pleased that Central Market chose to invest in Dallas. I know the neighborhoods in the western portion of District 13 are eager for this store to open.”

As announced earlier this summer, Central Market purchased six Sun Fresh stores from RLS and the transaction was completed in September.

“We purchased the entire package of properties in order to acquire the Midway Road and McKinney and Lemmon Avenue locations,” according to Mabrie Jackson, Director of Public Affairs at Central Market. “We have since sold the Mockingbird Lane and Abrams Road location to Lincoln Properties and plans for the remaining three stores are still under evaluation, however, these will likely be sold or leased to other retail tenants.”