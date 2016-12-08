Texas Gears Up for Women’s March on Washington and Austin, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth organizers and community members prepare to march for social justice to build a future all Americans can be proud of.
Led by the guiding principle that Women’s Rights are Human Rights, the Women’s March on Washington – Texas is encouraging those who feel the current political climate has threatened inclusion and diversity to join the “Women’s March on Washington” movement.
On Jan. 21, 2017 participants will unite in Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. Additionally, a sister event is being organized in Austin, TX. Those interested in attending the March on Washington are encouraged to visit here for details on travel, fundraising, volunteer opportunities and ongoing community organizing regarding January’s March and beyond.
“On Nov. 9, 2016, Americans woke up to a toxic new reality that threatens the civil liberties of many communities across our great nation,” said Melissa Fiero, State Coordinator for Women’s March on Washington – Texas. “With this, an organic movement began, and a collective voice is rising up clearly stating that we aren’t willing to undo the valuable progress we’ve made as a nation. This march is not a protest of any one party or person, but rather a movement for unity, diversity and social justice.”
The Women’s March on Washington began with a core group of activists and has expanded to include a diverse group of women seasoned in event planning and community organizing. A statement from national organizers says, “In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”
Comments
Amy Taylor says
Another sister event will be held in Denton on January 21 on the square from noon-2. All welcome.
NDG Staff says
Thank you for the info Ann!
Lenna Webb says
Buses are being organized to go to Austin by the North Dallas Texas Democratic Women. Cost is only $35.00 round trip. Link to sign up is: http://ndtdw.com/bus-to-womens-march-austin/
Norma Cole says
I live in Arlington,TX and want to hook up with Fort Worth group marching to Austin.
Please send email address or phone number.
NDG Staff says
Thank you Lena!
Cindy Ward says
Hello,
I am attempting to find the map and instructions for Austin March. Please email or provide details on location of map.
Kathi Nailling says
I will be attending the March in Austin. I work for the Athens Daily Review Newspaper. Is there any reason I would need a media pass to be able to interview people who are participating in the rally in Austin.
NDG Staff says
I do not believe you will – simply have a media pass and I am sure plenty of women will be willing to talk to you.