Texas Gears Up for Women’s March on Washington and Austin, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth organizers and community members prepare to march for social justice to build a future all Americans can be proud of.

Led by the guiding principle that Women’s Rights are Human Rights, the Women’s March on Washington – Texas is encouraging those who feel the current political climate has threatened inclusion and diversity to join the “Women’s March on Washington” movement.

On Jan. 21, 2017 participants will unite in Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. Additionally, a sister event is being organized in Austin, TX. Those interested in attending the March on Washington are encouraged to visit here for details on travel, fundraising, volunteer opportunities and ongoing community organizing regarding January’s March and beyond.

“On Nov. 9, 2016, Americans woke up to a toxic new reality that threatens the civil liberties of many communities across our great nation,” said Melissa Fiero, State Coordinator for Women’s March on Washington – Texas. “With this, an organic movement began, and a collective voice is rising up clearly stating that we aren’t willing to undo the valuable progress we’ve made as a nation. This march is not a protest of any one party or person, but rather a movement for unity, diversity and social justice.”

The Women’s March on Washington began with a core group of activists and has expanded to include a diverse group of women seasoned in event planning and community organizing. A statement from national organizers says, “In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”