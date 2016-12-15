Charleston church gunman Dylan Roof found guilty on all counts

North Dallas Gazette

Dylann Roof found guilty on all 33 federal charges for carrying out last year’s horrific and racially charged massacre at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A federal jury on Thursday, Dec. 15, found avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof guilty on all counts for gunning down nine black parishioners at a historic church in Charleston, South Carolina, last year.

Twelve jurors deliberated for a little under two hours after six days of chilling testimony about the bloodshed during a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015. The panel will return on Jan. 3 to decide whether Roof should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

Roof, 22, showed no emotion as the guilty verdicts were read on 33 charges of federal hate crimes resulting in death, obstruction of religion and firearms violations.

 “Justice has been served,” South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said in a statement immediately after the verdict in a case that intensified the debate about race relations in the United States.
  1. Dylann Roof won’t be safe. If the death penalty does not end his life, incarcerated African American brothers will eventually get to him.

