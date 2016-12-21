Dallas Police warns of attempted kidnapping

The Dallas Police Department would like to make the community aware of a possible vehicle of interest in a reported attempted kidnapping on Dec. 19 at around 5 p.m. The suspect approached a teenage female and attempted to pull her into his vehicle. The vehicle was last seen in the area of 8900 Senate Street. The vehicle is described as a 2005-2009 White Ford Mustang, driven by a 30 to 40-year-old Latin Male. This offense is documented on case number 301570-2016.

If you have any information regarding this offense or this vehicle, please contact the Youth Operations Unit at (214) 671-4268.

CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.