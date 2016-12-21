NNPA and Trice Edney News Wire form partnership to strengthen Black Press

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Approaching the 190th anniversary of the 1827 founding of the Black Press, the News Wire Service of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), a national trade association of more than 211 Black-owned newspapers, has become the chief subscriber of the 6-year-old Trice Edney News Wire in a partnership that aims to strengthen and empower Black newspapers across the country.

“Toward the fulfillment of the strategic objective of significantly increasing the original content distributed by the NNPA News Wire Service for use by our member publishers across the nation, we are pleased to align and subscribe to the Trice Edney News Wire ,” said NNPA President/CEO Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. “This arrangement will provide a timely additional benefit to the NNPA,” Chavis emphasized.

The groundbreaking arrangement is viewed as an important strategic move to fortify the Black Press of America that continues its historic and contemporary leadership for freedom, justice and equality in the United States and throughout the world.

“I am honored that the leadership of NNPA, known as the Black Press of America, has decided to subscribe to the Trice Edney News Wire on behalf of all of its member newspapers,” said Hazel Trice Edney, an award-winning 30-year veteran of the Black Press, founder of the Trice Edney News Wire and former Washington Correspondent and editor-in-chief of the NNPA News Service. “Despite significant gains in our quest for racial justice in America, the vestiges of racism and White supremacy still ravage every spectrum of our communities. We at the Trice Edney News Wire look forward to serving NNPA under our mantra – ‘provocative, empowering, unapologetically Black’ – by adding to their already powerful daily and weekly offerings of news and commentary.”

“Hazel Trice Edney is not a stranger to the NNPA and we welcome once again the opportunity to work with her in a joint venture that will enhance content offerings for NNPA publishers and editors,” said NNPA Chair Denise Rolark Barnes.

Through the subscribership, all NNPA member newspapers will have a full one-year access to the Trice Edney News Wire, which is broken down in seven categories – lead stories, columns, education, Black health, business/economics, international, and lifestyles/entertainment. Some Black columnists write for both NNPA and Trice Edney.

But the subscribership also gives access to exclusive Trice Edney columnists, including activist Dr. E. Faye Williams; political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon; journalist A. Peter Bailey; and health columnist Glenn Ellis.

Starting December 19, 2016, the Trice Edney News Wire link and login information will be made available in the NNPA News Service member-only section.