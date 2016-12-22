This Holiday Season, if you think that you’re not important to God, ponder this…The Cracked Pot

By Sister Tarpley

An elderly woman had two large pots, each hung on the ends of a pole, which she carried across her neck.

One pot had a crack in it while the other was perfect and always delivered a full portion of water.

At the end of the walk from the stream to the house, the cracked pot arrived half full. For two years this went on daily, with the woman bringing home only one and a half pots of water.

The perfect pot was proud of its accomplishments. But the cracked pot was ashamed of its own imperfection, and miserable that it could only do half of what it had been made to do.

After two years of what it perceived to be bitter failure, it spoke to the woman. “I’m ashamed of myself; this crack in my side causes water to leak all the way back to your house.”

The old woman smiled, “Did you notice that there are flowers on your side of the path, but not on the other pot’s side?” “I have always known about your flaw, so I planted flower seeds on your side of the path, and every day while we walk back, you watered them.

For two years I have been able to pick these beautiful flowers to decorate the table. Without you being just the way you are, there would not be this beauty to grace the house.” Each of us has our own unique flaw. But it’s the cracks and flaws we each have that make our lives interesting and rewarding.

You must take each person for what they are and look for the good in them. Smell the flowers on your side of the path. Live, Give, Love and Be Thankful!

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * Stop Making Excuses! You will give your life for something – the question is what? Sports, a hobby, fame, wealth; these do not bring lasting satisfaction.

Service is the pathway to joy and fulfillment. It’s through ministry that we find meaning; life is meant for ministry.

As we serve God’s purposes, our lives take on eternal importance. Paul writes, “all this makes you more significant, not less, because of what you are a part of. (1 Corinthians 12:14, 19).

If you aren’t involved in something greater than yourself you just exist, God wants you to learn to love and serve others unselfishly. He wants you to make a difference in His world: What matter is not how long you live, but how effectively you live!If you’re not involved in God’s service what’s your excuse? Abraham was old. Jacob was insecure. Leah was unattractive. Joseph was abused. Moses stuttered. Gideon was poor. Samson was co-dependent. Rehab was immoral. David had an affair resulting in all kinds of family problems. Elijah was suicidal. Jeremiah was depressed. Jonah was reluctant. Naomi was a widow. John the Baptist was eccentric. Peter was impulsive. Martha worried a lot. The Samaritan woman had several failed marriages. Zacchaeus was crooked. Thomas had doubts. Paul had poor health and Timothy was timid. That’s quite a variety of misfits, yet God used each of them – and He will use you too, if you stop making excuses.