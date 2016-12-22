Mayor Rawlings accused of leaving minority police and fire groups out of pension discussions at a secret meeting

According to a statement released by the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, Mayor Mike Rawlings held a secret meeting with members of the Dallas Police Association and Dallas Firefighters Association. The suspected agenda topic is how they are going to fix the financial problems facing the pension plans.

The Black Police Association indicated they are willing to work with city officials and the mayor, but are not pleased to be omitted from the meeting. They suggest this has been par for the course lately.

“We will vehemently fight for our membership, and will not allow efforts such as this to go unchallenged. We will continue to make our presence known in Austin, and resist efforts to disrupt the current structure set up by state law recognizing the distinct and demarcated public safety associations unique to Dallas,” according to the statement.

Recognizing this is a problem that will impact all police and fire personnel, the association feels it is vital for representatives from all groups to be equally included in any discussions affecting the financial health of the pensions.

In the statement released, the association makes it clear they have no intention of being left out.

“The Black Police Association will not accept behavior that excludes our members from being fairly represented by our leadership. The Black Police Association affirms our position as a vital partner in this integrative negotiation. As a legally recognized bargaining group in the State of Texas, the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas will not accept secret meetings that prevent our members from having a voice in the process.”