More than $1.2 million raised during 2016 Christmas is for Children Radiothon

The 2016 Christmas is for Children Radiothon, which supports Children’s HealthSM, raised more than $1.26 million for the eighth-largest pediatric health system in the nation.

The annual event, held Dec. 8-9, raised a total of $1,262,704. One hundred percent of the funds raised over the two-day period support programs at Children’s Health. In partnership with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, CBS RADIO DFW broadcast live from the hospital on 98.7 KLUV, La GRANDE 107.5 FM and NewsRadio 1080 KRLD. Jody Dean (98.7 KLUV) and El Chiquilin (La GRANDE 107.5 FM) hosted a marathon 26 hours each over the two-day period. La GRANDE 107.5 FM alone raised a record-breaking $558,199, making it the No. 1 CMN Hispanic Radiothon in the country.

This year, 26 patients and families shared their heartwarming stories via pre-recorded interviews or live appearances with on-air personalities from all three stations and inspired listeners to support Children’s Health.

“The Christmas is for Children Radiothon is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Children’s Health. This year, it exceeded our expectations in every way. It is a highlight for us to share our patients’ heartwarming stories and to welcome corporate volunteers to the hospital. We are simply astounded by the generosity of both community friends and corporate sponsors who truly help us make life better for children,” said Brent E. Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “We also appreciate the dedicated team of professionals at CBS Radio for their support and passion, highlighted by the extraordinary Jody Dean and El Chiquilin.”