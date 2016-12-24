Garland man receives 30 months in prison for firearms conviction

Melvin Yip, 31, of Garland, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay to 30 months in federal prison and fined $3,000, following his guilty plea in April 2016 to one count of engaging in the business of firearms without a license. The announcement was made today by U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.

Judge Lindsay ordered that Yip surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 24, 2017. According to documents filed in the case, Yip admitted that in September 2015, he was not a licensed dealer of firearms, but he did engage in the business of dealing firearms.