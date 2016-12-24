North Dallas Gazette

The Obamas share their final White House Christmas greeting

A snowman peeks into the Oval Office as President Barack Obama signs end-of-the-year bills, Dec. 16, 2016. Staff moved four snowmen that were decorating the Rose Garden just outside several Oval Office windows to greet the President when he arrived in the office. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama shared their final Christmas greeting message from the White House. The video includes a look back to outtakes from their first one eight years ago. They spotlighted the Christian message and the shared values with non-believers. The theme for this year’s White House Christmas was a celebration of gifts such as the protection we enjoy thanks to the sacrifice of men and women in the military.

