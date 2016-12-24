President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama shared their final Christmas greeting message from the White House. The video includes a look back to outtakes from their first one eight years ago. They spotlighted the Christian message and the shared values with non-believers. The theme for this year’s White House Christmas was a celebration of gifts such as the protection we enjoy thanks to the sacrifice of men and women in the military.
The Obamas share their final White House Christmas greeting
