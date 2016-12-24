Plano community MLK celebration planned January 14

The 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Power Leadership Breakfast is planned for 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at Collin College’s Spring Creek Campus Living Legends Conference Center. This annual celebration of Dr. King’s life and work is free and open to the public.

This year’s theme is “Celebrate the Legacy, Act on the Dream.” The breakfast will include an invocation by New Hope Baptist Church Associate Minister Dr. Charles Reese, scholarship presentations, student performances and lively discussions designed to inspire action.

“Dr. King was passionate about education, justice and social equity,” said Power Breakfast Co-Chair Evelyn McKnight. “We will honor his legacy by focusing on these important issues through our speakers and having table discussions on how we can now act on the dream.”

A business and information expo will immediately follow the Power Leadership Breakfast at Spring Creek Campus. Collin College’s Spring Creek Campus is located at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

Other events planned to honor Dr. King’s legacy include: