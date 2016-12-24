Use LBJ or NTE Texpress for only .10 per toll for 24 hours

Special Drive On TEXpress holiday discount that allows users to pay 10 cents for each toll transaction during a 24-hour period of their choosing. Drivers select a day in December and then activate the discount(s) before entering the LBJ and/or NTE TEXpress Lanes. Once the discount is activated, the driver has 24 hours from that moment on to drive an unlimited number of times for a discounted 10 cent toll price for each transaction incurred. The special pricing opportunity ends on December 31.

The driver cannot pre-select the discount date. The Your Dime, Your Day discount is only available for 24 hours from the moment the driver physically activates the discount. Once activated, a 24-hour countdown will appear.

If the driver waits until Dec. 31 to activate the discount, it expires at 11:59 p.m. that day regardless of the time it was activated earlier that day.

The discount is exclusive to the LBJ TEXpress Lanes on 635 and 35E in Dallas and the NTE TEXpress Lanes on Northeast Loop 820 and Airport Freeway in Northeast Tarrant County.

The discount does not apply to the DFW Connector TEXpress Lanes, the I-30 TEXpress Lanes, the 635 East HOV/Express Lanes, or conventional toll roads.

Both new and existing Drive On TEXpress account holders are eligible for the discount. Customers must have a:

Valid TollTag, TxTag or EZ TAG to register for Drive On TEXpress accounts

Valid Drive On TEXpress account at the time they activate the discount

Registration and activation for the December Your Dime, Your Day discount is only available via the Drive On TEXpress app and web app.