Don’t let your Christmas trash make you a target for thieves

(ABC) Your gift boxes may not say “Come on in,” but leaving them outside on display is an open invitation for a possible thief.

There a few options for getting rid of your packaging other than the curb or front yard.

If you have access to a recycle bin or dumpster – or better yet, a full recycling facility or dump – take the boxes there.

By using a bigger generic looking box or a black trash bag, you can hide the more expensive item boxes.

Sergeant Mauck, with Virginia State Police, says when it comes to throwing away personal information, don’t take the risk.

“We all have our credit card bills at the end of the year. Be sure to shred those. Destroy those in some way,” he says. “When you throw them in the trash, they go out and open your trash bags up, they get your credit card bill and have everything they need right there to take your identity.”

Also remember the personal information on your boxes. Even if the package is generic, sometimes shipping labels can give away your name and address.

The best way to get rid of those is to break the box down, turn it inside out and stuff it inside a black trash bag.