Plan for happy Christmas gift returns

About 8 percent of annual retail sales are returned, according to the National Retail Federation, but 20 percent of all returns take place during the holiday season, and one out of every three recipients has returned a holiday gift. This is to be expected, what with all of the guesswork and pressure involved in finding the perfect gift.

For the many recipients who received holiday gifts that aren’t exactly perfect, the time to starting thinking about returns and exchanges is now. Here are some smart strategies to employ so the process is as hassle-free as possible.

Act Quickly

Many retailers extend deadlines for returns and exchanges for holiday purchases. Items typically have a 30-day return period at Sears, for example, but purchases made between November 1 and December 24 have a return deadline of January 31, 2017. Amazon has a very similar policy, with a standard 30-day return window throughout the year, but a deadline of January 31 for items purchased from November 1 to December 31.