How is tech changing our relationship with music

Technology has helped drive the popularity of music festivals, while also revising the experiences people have with live music, according to Brian Moon.

Events like the SnowGlobe Music Festival in California, Decadence New Year’s Eve in Colorado, and Bestival in the UK’s Isle of Wight will share a massive infusion of technology and social media: live streaming to expand views, new perspectives offered by custom-made camera rigs, mobile apps, and wearable listening systems that customize a user’s experience, and scannable RFID wristbands that help reduce wait time and limit ticket fraud.

What has not changed, however—from Woodstock to Coachella—is the festival industry’s effort to create an all-sensory experience “getting into the realm of sight, temperature, feeling, and smells,” says Moon, an assistant professor in the University of Arizona’s Fred Fox School of Music.

Moon answered a few questions about the changing culture of music festivals, and how such events are reshaping how people engage with the music industry via technology and social media.