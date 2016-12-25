A website promoting Black bizs launched by Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter has partnered with ad agency J. Walter Thompson New York, to help folks find and support local black businesses.

The ad agency has launched a beta version of BackingBlackBusiness.com, a website that allows people to discover black-owned businesses throughout the country. Huff Post notes that “shoppers can search for businesses through categories like food and beverage, health and beauty, entertainment and lifestyle.”

“Black-owned business have long been a staple in the Black community providing jobs, economic security and a somewhere for us to go and feel seen and safe,” said Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. “In these uncertain times, we need these places more than ever.”

