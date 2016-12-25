North Dallas Gazette

A website promoting Black bizs launched by Black Lives Matter

Photo: New American Media

Black Lives Matter has partnered with ad agency J. Walter Thompson New York, to help folks find and support local black businesses.

The ad agency has launched a beta version of BackingBlackBusiness.com, a website that allows people to discover black-owned businesses throughout the country. Huff Post notes that “shoppers can search for businesses through categories like food and beverage, health and beauty, entertainment and lifestyle.”

“Black-owned business have long been a staple in the Black community providing jobs, economic security and a somewhere for us to go and feel seen and safe,” said Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. “In these uncertain times, we need these places more than ever.”

