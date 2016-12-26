Dallas Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration Events

Each year Dallas residents spend the seven days following Christmas celebrating the uniquely African American celebration Kwanza. Below is a list of activities scheduled for the 2016 Kwanzaa celebrations:

Monday, December 26, 2016 – Umoja (Unity)

7 p.m. Candle lighting Ceremony, children’s presentations and Collective discussion on Unity in our community. Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas, TX. Call 214-943-8262.

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 – Kujichagulia (Self-Determination

2 p.m. The Griot Storyteller, Melody Afi Bell conducts an Adrinka Workshop in celebration of Kujichagulia at the Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas, TX. Call 214-374-1192

7:30 p.m. Kujichagulia (Self Determination) “An Evening with the Watoto”

Educator & Community activist Lucy Houston and Poet Ife Mahdi sponsor the children (watoto) of the community with a variety of activities; singing, dancing, poetry, drumming, and celebration of the Kwanzaa ritual. 7:30 pm at the Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas TX 75216 – Call 214-943-8262, or 214-228-7248.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 – Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility

10:30 a.m. – The Griot Storyteller Melody Afi Bell will have activities celebrating the principle of Ujima this morning focusing on Collective Work & Responsibility. Music will be enjoyed, as well as drumming, storytelling and more. Join us at the North Park Mall in the Library (between Nordstrom’s & Macy’s) The address is 8687 N Central, Dallas, TX – Call 214-374-1192 for more details.

7 p.m. Candle lighting ceremony and a Tribute to Paul Robeson. Also a collective discussion on how we will move forward together to lift our community. Pan African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S Marsalis, Dallas, TX. Call 214-943-8262.

Thursday, December 29, 2016 – Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

6:30 pm The principle of Ujamaa will be celebrated at the DeSoto Civic Center at Hampton and Pleasant Run in DeSoto, Texas. The Kwanzaa ritual will be performed and rounding out the evening, there will be entertainment, music and refreshments. Come join us! Call 972-298-6001.