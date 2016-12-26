Frisco offers Christmas tree curbside recycling

We have “decked the halls” with garland, mistletoe, and Christmas trees, but what’s the best thing to do when it’s time to take them down?

Over the next couple of weeks, you will be contemplating when to take down your tree, or other “living” decorations. Let Frisco help you make that decision, by picking up your tree for recycling through our regional composting program.

Frisco’s curbside recycling program delivers live trees to the Custer Transfer Station, where they are recycled for the creation of pine mulch. Any leftover plant material is composted.

By recycling your tree, it can continue with the spirit of giving to future gardens. Place your tree about three feet away from your trash and recycling carts on your regularly scheduled trash collection day. Trees larger than five feet tall (or 60 pounds) must be cut into smaller sections before pick-up. Don’t place any bags or wrapping around the tree, and make sure that all ornaments have been removed to ensure pick-up.

It’s important to emphasize that the City of Frisco cannot accept artificial and flocked trees as these materials contain inorganic material that cannot be composted. To dispose of flocked and artificial trees, call Frisco Environmental Services at 972-292-5900 and schedule a bulk pick-up for free, or drop them off at the Custer Transfer Station. Please be prepared to show your driver’s license and a copy of a recent water bill for identification.