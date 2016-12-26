Plano relationship coach offers tips for blended familes

“Family isn’t always defined by bloodline, it’s the people in your life that want you in their life,” according to Plano relationship coach Dave Jenkins. This statement is true when applied to blended families.

Blended families are more common now than ever. In 1960, just 13 percent of married adults were in a second or subsequent marriage. Today, close to 25 percent of marriages are blended marriages. A national Pew Center report finds that 40 percent of all new marriages in the U.S. are remarriages for one or both of partners.

“This major change in the makeup of married couples requires people with special gifts and talents to help the heads of blended families succeed,” Jenkins said.

In 2017 Jenkins will expand the focus of his coaching practice to provide additional relationship resources to husbands and wives who lead blended families. Jenkins works with couples to “Transform their Relationship Breakdowns into Relationship Breakthroughs” by helping couples to deal with the challenges of taking on multiple family experiences and expectations.

Jenkins said some of this focus comes from his background. He grew up in a blended family and saw firsthand the challenges and the opportunities that blended families possess.

The relationship coach said one common issue is how to develop character in children. One parent may have a passive and permissive way of raising children while the other parent leans toward the authoritative style of child development. It is not about which parent is right or wrong; it is about what is right for the child and the situation.

Other challenges unique to blended families are:

Shared custody: With various children leaving at different times to spend time with the other birth parent, these changes require “re-entry” discussio ns so everyone can adjust each time they reconnect.

Establishing new shared family traditions that work along with other traditions that are in place.

Handling religious differences effectively.

Honoring culture differences with respect.

Setting the framework for how to jointly raise children.

“If these issues are not dealt with successfully, statistics have shown in the U.S. 67 percent of second, and 73 percent of third marriages end in divorce,” Jenkins said. He further adds: “Less than half of all blended families read articles or books about what it means to be a step-parent or seek out advice about remarriage.”

Jenkins’ coaching practice, Coaching4Couples, is based on biblical principles and partial steps to help couples to Reconnect, Recommit and Rekindle their relationship with Christ and each other.