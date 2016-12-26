Ring in 2017 with laughter and games at WinStar Casino

THACKERVILLE – WinStar World Casino and Resort will kick off 2017 with comedian Ron White. The cigar smoking and scotch drinking entertainer will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Jan. 1. The laughs continue in February with the comedy of Kathy Griffin and Billy Crystal. The entertainment calendar is also packed with a variety of entertainers such as Elvis tribute artist Kraig Parker, Bell Biv DeVoe, Gary Allan, KISS, Willie Nelson and Brad Paisley.

Show times and ticket prices can be found at the WinStar Entertainment website. WinStar also offers live entertainment at the Palladium Lounge and the Skyline Lounge.

Ron White is best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon. White has had two Grammy nominations, a Gold Record, three of the top rated one-hour television specials in Comedy Central history, a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List and CD and DVD sales of over 10 million units. As one of the top three grossing comedians on tour in the United States, White’s live performances are a guaranteed good time.

Ticket prices are General $65, Premium $75, VIP $95, Platinum $125.