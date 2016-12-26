Tips to winterize your fire protection system

As the weather gets colder, McKinney Fire Department (MFD) is warning of the risk of freezing pipes in fire protection sprinkler systems. When the water inside pipes freezes, it expands and pushes against the walls of the pipes with enough force to rupture them. If the pipes burst, severe water damage could occur when they thaw.

“It’s easy to forget about wet pipe sprinkler systems in north Texas since we don’t frequently experience extreme cold, but it is a very real risk if you don’t take the time to maintain your system,” said Chad Nester, Graduate Fire Protection Engineer. “Pay special attention to the north and west sides of your building as these are the sides that typically experience the strongest wind gusts and coldest temperatures.”

Follow these simple instructions provided by MFD to prevent water damage, expensive repair costs and inadequate fire protection as the weather begins to turn.

A thorough inspection is the first step to preventing sprinkler freeze-ups

Keep cold air out. Be on the lookout for areas in your building that could let cold air in and increase your risk of freezing pipes. Broken windows, thin insulation, cracked walls, and exposed roof areas are a few examples.

Be sure to keep windows, and doors closed when not in use for entering and exiting your building.

Riser rooms and all other areas with sprinkler piping, are required to have a space or unit heater to prevent freezing. Inspect heaters to ensure proper working order and maintain a least 40 degrees at all times. All water-control valves should remain open.

If something does go wrong, contact a repair specialist. It is important to act fast if a problem occurs with your sprinkler system to prevent major damage to your facility.

Proactive thinking will cut down on costly damage as well as repairs, and it will help keep tenants and property safe all winter long.