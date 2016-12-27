Radio show honoring MLK planned in Irving

The City of Irving will honor the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. The annual observance of the humanitarian and civil rights leader’s legacy will feature a radio show tribute including the news, pop culture, politics, sports and history of the 1960s. The event will present a compilation of audio, video and live performances from leading vocal and performing artists.

The show also will feature a call-in segment where prerecorded listeners ask questions, and excerpts of King’s speeches provide answers and advice. Aside from the sounds of the Beatles and Motown, performances by Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Encore troupe and All Funk Radio Show are planned.

Admission and parking are free. Open seating is available at the event. For more information, call (972) 721-2501.