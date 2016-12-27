Reliant Lights Your Holidays: New Year’s Eve Style

More than 550,000 energy-efficient LED holiday lights, totaling 35 miles in length, promises to dazzle crowds during the Reliant Lights Your Holidays: New Year’s Eve Edition event on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus on Saturday, Dec. 31. Originally scheduled to kickoff the holiday season the first Saturday in December, the event was rescheduled due to cold and rainy weather.

The evening’s events will include performances by The Book of Mormon cast, The Dallas Tap Dazzlers and The South Grand Prairie High School Ballet Folklorico. Don’t worry your family won’t be hungry as there will be plenty of food tents on the campus for the holiday outdoor affair.

Mayor Pro Tem Mónica R. Alonzo and other officials will flip the switch to illuminate the display of lights across the Center’s campus and its 43 trees in Sammons Park. That will also ignite a spectacular fireworks display over the Center.

The fun kicks off Saturday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. with performances from community groups starting quickly. The fireworks and campus lighting is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. followed at 7:30 p.m. with The Book of Mormon’s performance.