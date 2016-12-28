ASPiRE to Premiere Bama State Style

(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA ASPiRE, recently announced acquisition of the reality TV show featuring life behind the scenes for popular college marching band entitled Bama State Style. The reality show features Alabama State University’s famous Mighty Marching Hornets – known for their mashups and dance collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards. The Mighty Marching Hornets can also currently be seen in the movie Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

The series begins as five candidates audition for the season’s top position: Head Drum Major. Meanwhile, the gorgeous Stingettes and the plus-sized Honey Beez kick off their seasons with a bang. Bama State Style will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. CT on ASPiRE.

“Bama State Style is the perfect addition to the ASPiRE lineup as we continue to be the destination for HBCU programming,” said Melissa Ingram, vice president and channel manager, ASPiRE. “ASPiRE is committed to showcasing the lifestyle and infectious pride of historically black colleges reflective of their value to the African-American community.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to continue to showcase our students and University on a nationwide level. Bama State Style showcases the efforts, talents and hard work to our audience,” said Dr. James Oliver, director of bands, Alabama State University. “We are honored that ASPiRE is allowing the Mighty Marching Hornets to tell our story on our new home, where everybody has a chance to be inspired.”