Dallas man arrested following alleged false child abduction report

The Dallas Police reported the arrest of Shaquille Ricks, a 24-year-old man, on charges of Abandoning/Endangering a Child. The charges stem from a call received at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 from the 3900 block of Investor Drive from Ricks.

Initially, Ricks told the police his car was stolen and the child was in the car. After getting key details about the car and child, the investigation began. The child was located unharmed at a nearby bus stop in the 5600 block of Westmoreland Road.

The police continued to interview Ricks, as well as the child, and they determined there was no abduction and Ricks was arrested.