Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program hosting 11 free legal clinics in January

In the month of January, the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program (DVAP), a joint initiative of the Dallas Bar Association and Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, will hold 11 free Legal Clinics for Dallas County residents who meet certain financial guidelines. All clinics begin at 5:00 p.m., with the exception of the Veteran’s Clinic, which begins at 1:30 p.m.

Schedules and locations are as follows:

Thursdays Jan. 5 and Jan. 19 – East Dallas (Grace United Methodist Church—4105 Junius at Haskell)

Tuesdays Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 24 – South Dallas (Martin Luther King, Jr. Center—2922 MLK Blvd.)

Thursdays Jan. 12 and Jan. 26 – West Dallas (2828 Fish Trap Rd., Dallas, TX 75212)

Thursday Jan. 19 – Garland (Salvation Army—451 W. Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040)

Wednesday Jan. 18 – Friendship West Baptist Church (2020 West Wheatland Rd., Dallas, TX 75232)

Tuesday Jan. 17 – St. Phillip’s Community Center (1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Dallas, TX 75215)

Friday Jan. 6 – Veterans Resource Center (for veterans and their families only)—1:30 p.m.

The clinics offer free legal advice and consultation in civil matters for those who qualify under Legal Aid’s income eligibility guidelines. Applicants are asked to bring proof of income, identification, legal papers, etc. with them to the clinic. For more information, log on to http://dallasvolunteerattorneyprogram.org/.