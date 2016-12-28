Irving residents can get fit at Recreational Centers in 2017

As 2016 comes to an end and the New Year inches closer, the City of Irving recreation centers offer many programs that can help residents pursue their exercise regimen. The recreation centers offer exercise classes, as well as free-play times including basketball, badminton, pickleball and volleyball. Residents and nonresidents have access to free-play times and programs offered through the recreation centers with a valid Irving Parks and Recreation membership.

Motivation is key to many fitness goals. With that philosophy in mind, the recreation centers offer a range of programs including cardio training, senior strength and flexibility, circuit workout, yoga, Zumba, boot camp, tai chi, personal training, tennis lessons and belly fit/belly dancing. All of the recreation centers offer their own programs and all of them can be accessed through the City of Irving Parks and Recreation website at CityofIrving.org/983.

Recreation centers have fitness center memberships. These memberships are ideal for residents looking to work out at their own leisure. Fitness centers have a variety of cardio and strength training machines that members can use. Seniors age 50 and older also can access the Heritage Senior Center, which specializes and develops programs specifically for senior residents. Learn more at CityofIrving.org/978.

For students ages 12 to 17, the fitness rooms at Lively Pointe Youth Center are available at no cost. No adult fitness memberships are sold at Lively Pointe. Students ages 16 and older can work out on their own after completing an orientation and parental waiver. Younger students can register for one of the weight room classes or the outdoor fitness program, which are supervised by center staff. All of the programs are free of charge at Lively Pointe.

Fitness Programs

Here are some of the programs offered at each recreation center:

Cimarron Park Recreation Center

Belly fit/belly dancing

Personal training

Tennis lessons

Georgia Farrow Recreation Center

Boot camp

Cardio fitness

Zumba

Heritage Senior Center

Aerobics

Line dance

Stretch and tone

Lee Park Recreation Center

Jazzercise

Yoga for seniors

Zumba

Mustang Park Recreation Center

Boot camp

Mustang Fitness

Yoga

Northwest Park Recreation Center

Cardio for Health

Kung fu

Tai chi

Senter Park Recreation Center

Ballet Folklórico

Karate

Power workout

For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit CityofIrving.org/Parks or call (972) 721-2501.