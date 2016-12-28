Video: 3 Things exercising does to your brain

Time to start getting motivated for your new healthier lifestyle. This video spotlights how your brain reacts to exercise. Three things happen to the brain when we exercise, says Wendy Suzuki, professor of neural science and psychology at New York University. She offers a quick explanation in just 90 seconds.

“If you want a better mood, a better focus and duration of your attention, and eventually better long-term memory function, all you have to do is exercise,” she says.



Source: New York University