Book shares author’s view on the question can a single mother raise a Black man?

HOUSTON (BlackNews.com) — If the average person were asked whether or not a woman can raise a man, the typical answer would be “no”. But Marcee’ Bonds, author of A Single Mother’s Point of View: Raising A Black Man says that regardless of how many feel about this age-old debate, the answer is “yes”. Bonds says this, in fact, has become the norm for the Black community and the latest statistics shows that 72 percent of all black households are headed by single mothers.

Bonds comments, “There have been numerous failed attempts to repair the family dynamic when the best option may be to empower and encourage the single mothers who are raising our Black men.”

Her book, A Single Mother’s Point of View: Raising A Black Man, was written from a semi-autobiographical perspective. Bonds is a single mother of two boys, and in the book, she shares how she approached her journey of single motherhood. The focus is to work on the single mother because as the primary parent, everything she does affects the man her son will become.

The book shares tips and guidelines on how to put a positive approach on this situation. Topics discussed in the book include dealing with emotions, understanding that fatherhood is a choice, and how the quality of life a single mother provides can have a huge influence on her child. The goal is to help other single mothers to know that they are the most important person in their child’s life.

