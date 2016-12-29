Heart attacks and strokes continue to take a toll on lives

By Nancy Brown, American Heart Association CEO

Reports of sudden, unexpected deaths linked to heart disease and stroke command our daily news headlines, but seemingly even more so in these past few weeks. The untimely loss of so many deeply saddens us. And it’s troubling to know that even though we have made massive strides in research toward treatment and cure, needless suffering and death from heart disease and stroke persist.

Cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading global cause of death. More than 17.3 million people die from heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases around the world each year.

They take our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. They take our friends, neighbors, co-workers. And, as we’ve witnessed in just the past few days, they take beloved cultural icons we may never have met, but who have touched our lives nonetheless.

Just this week, news reports have linked cardiovascular disease to the recent deaths of musician George Michael, comedian Ricky Harris, actress and author Carrie Fisher, and just yesterday, her mother Debbie Reynolds.

While we cannot speak to the specific details, these very public tragedies have raised many questions and concerns about heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. To answer some of these questions, and continue to raise awareness that may in turn help save lives, the American Heart Association is committed to increasing understanding of these conditions and providing information you need to know should you or a loved one experience symptoms.