Free rides on DART New Year’s Eve night

MillerCoors and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) have teamed up for the second year to provide transit customers celebrating New Year’s Eve with free rides on all buses, light rail trains and paratransit vehicles, from 6 p.m. until end of service Dec. 31. No passes or coupons will be required. Also included is the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) from Union Station to CentrePort/DFW Airport.

Note that DART and TRE have made some schedule changes for Jan. 1-2—the TRE will not operate Sunday, Jan. 1 and a Saturday schedule will be followed by both DART and TRE Monday, Jan. 2.

For more information, go to www.dart.org and www.TrinityRailwayExpress.org. DART’s Customer Information Center, 214-979-1111, will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.