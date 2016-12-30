North Texas Performing Arts seeks input on possible move to Shops at Willow Bend

The Shops of Willow Bend and Starwood have invited North Texas Performing Arts to move it’s corporate home and theaters to the Shops of Willow Bend. The organization has announced a special Town Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Plano Children’s Theatre to walk through the plans for the new location and get feedback on their construction and fundraising plans.

The Plano Children’s Theatre is located at 1301 Custer Road, Suite 706 in Plano. A reception starts at 6 p.m. with a project plan review kicking off at 6:30 p.m.