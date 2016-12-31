3 Places to visit in Northern Louisiana

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Many people know that travel expands the mind and soul. All too often the assumption is you must travel far or to the popular tourist destinations. I am convinced discovering the gems in small town America accomplishes just the same thing. My first visit to Northern Louisiana convinced me of that several years ago, and a recent visit was simply a reminder. In a year which will be remembered for division throughout the country, traveling to what some of us might be tempted to call far East Texas is a chance to find out how much we actually have in common.

When you mention Louisiana many will think of two things: either the state’s Cajun or Creole culture or New Orleans. But if that is all you know about Louisiana you are missing out. And while Shreveport has it’s own unique reach culture, Northern Louisiana is more than just a place to visit casinos. It is a gateway into the rich culture of the region which includes not only beautiful plantations but art and historical museums in nearby cities.

When planning a short vacation in 2017, three places to consider in Northern Louisiana include The Farm of Cultural Crossroads, Mahaffey Farm, and the renown Gardens of the American Rose Center.

The Farm of Cultural Crossroads

Locals simply call it “The Farm”, located in Minden, The Farm of Cultural Crossroads offers a unique place designed to educate while delightfully entertaining children and adults alike. Last summer an afternoon visit included school children outside getting their hands dirty as they learned about farming while also working on art projects.

A special treat for the day was a performance by the Mahogany Ensemble Theatre, featuring three talented actresses and singers re-enacting the story of The Thornton Sisters. The three sisters were recognized by Guiness World Book of records as the oldest African-American siblings in the world in 2009 shortly before they passed away. When the singers greeted us on the porch singing “When All God’s Children Get Together” guests were truly moved. Inside while remaining in character, guests walked through the small house the sisters grew up in and learned about their lives together.

The afternoon included a visit to the art center where even those of us artistically challenged enjoyed wine and painting party.

For more information visit http://www.artsinminden.com/springartsfestival.php.

Mahaffey Farm

Mahaffey Farm is not only a growing farm, offering a step back in time, with a side helping of delicious food. They also are very active in the local culinary scene. The farm was established and has remained in the family since 1927; passed on to family members throughout the years. Evan McCommon began managing the farm’s timber production, as the farm had largely become a wooded forest in 1995. However, with the economic turn down in 2008, McCommon decided with the help of his family, including his mother, to restore the property to a functioning farm again. His mother took on the challenge of running a bed and breakfast and the meal she prepared was a down home Southern comfort food feast.

McCommon and company are committed to the “clean food movement” and the food grown at Mahaffrey is chemical-free, sustainably-grown vegetables which several local chefs feature on their menu to the delight of guests. If you do not have a chance to visit the farm itself, you can enjoy their bounty at the Shreveport Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings.

To stay in the know, visit mahaffeyfarms.com.

Gardens of the American Rose Center

Certainly. Portland’s International Rose Test Garden is on the list of any rose lover, but Gardens of the American Rose Center in Greenwood is the home of the American Rose Society which is described as the oldest single plant horticultural society in America. Guests can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the 118 acres to enjoy the more than 20,000 rose bushes featuring over 400 historical and modern rose varieties.

The gardens are open daily, except Federal holidays, from April to October. The best time to visit to enjoy the best blooms are mid-April through late May and then again from mid-September to mid-October, depending on Mother Nature.

For more information visit rose.org.