Avoid eye injuries when popping the New Year’s Eve cork

For most people, ringing in the New Year means celebrating with friends and family, champagne toasts and cheer, but if you get hit in the eye with a champagne cork, it may mean a trip to the emergency room.

Every year, improper cork-removal techniques cause serious, potentially blinding eye damage. A champagne cork can fly up to 50 miles per hour as it leaves the bottle – fast enough to shatter glass. At such high speeds, there is no time to react and guard against eye injury.

The Minnesota Academy of Ophthalmology offers some tips on opening a bottle of bubbly correctly to avoid flying corks in the first place:

– Make sure sparkling wine is chilled to at least 45 degrees Fahrenheit before opening. The cork of a warm bottle is more likely to pop unexpectedly.

– Don’t shake the bottle. Shaking increases your chances of eye injury.

– Place a towel over the entire top of the bottle and grasp the cork.

Read more tips here.

