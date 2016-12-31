The Cedars Social tonight offering New Year’s Eve dinner; tomorrow hangover cure options

Ring in the New Year with The Cedars Social. Chef Justin Box will be serving a special prix fixe menu that features a number of dishes for $75 per person including the paired beverage. The Cedars Social will be open until 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve and will be open at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day to serve up hangover cures like house made Bloody Marys, chilaquiles and French toast.
Here are the selections from the special New Year’s menu:
First course:
Choose one of the two:
Black-eyed pea croquettes / smoked cheddar / pork belly / house mustard
paired with Gruet Blanc de Blanc
Squash taquito / guajillo salsa / farm arugula / cotija / radish
paired with Eugen Muller Riesling
Second course:
Choose one of the two:
Roasted beet salad / smoked pecan / Maytag bleu / charred celery/ buttermilk dressing
paired with Dutchman Vermentino
Shrimp bisque / dill cream / sourdough
paired with Vina Real Rioja
Third course:
Choose one of the two:
Sterling lamb leg goulash / pickled bonton shishito / paprika creme fraische / rye toast
paired with Shatter Grenache
Smoked scallop / saffron risotto / toasted cashew / savoy
paired with The Paring Chardonnay
Fourth course:
Abuelitas sipping chocolate / cinnamon whipped cream
Fried biscuit / grapefruit sugar / persimmon butter / sweet cream
paired with Bourbon for Breakfast
The Cedars Social, located at 1326 South Lamar, is a cocktail den and kitchen that features an adventurous list of handcrafted cocktails developed by one of the nation’s leading barmen, Michael Martensen. Also available is a menu of modern comfort food created by Chef Justin Box.
