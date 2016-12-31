North Dallas Gazette

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events.

You are here: Home / Front Page / Latest News / The Cedars Social tonight offering New Year’s Eve dinner; tomorrow hangover cure options

The Cedars Social tonight offering New Year’s Eve dinner; tomorrow hangover cure options

No Comments

Ring in the New Year with The Cedars Social. Chef Justin Box will be serving a special prix fixe menu that features a number of dishes for $75 per person including the paired beverage. The Cedars Social will be open until 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve and will be open at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day to serve up hangover cures like house made Bloody Marys, chilaquiles and French toast.

Here are the selections from the special New Year’s menu:

First course:

Choose one of the two:

Black-eyed pea croquettes / smoked cheddar / pork belly / house mustard

paired with Gruet Blanc de Blanc

Squash taquito / guajillo salsa / farm arugula / cotija / radish

paired with Eugen Muller Riesling

 

Second course:

Choose one of the two:

Roasted beet salad / smoked pecan / Maytag bleu / charred celery/ buttermilk dressing

paired with Dutchman Vermentino

Shrimp bisque / dill cream / sourdough

paired with Vina Real Rioja

Third course:

Choose one of the two:

Sterling lamb leg goulash / pickled bonton shishito / paprika creme fraische / rye toast

paired with Shatter Grenache

Smoked scallop / saffron risotto / toasted cashew / savoy

paired with The Paring Chardonnay

 

Fourth course:

Abuelitas sipping chocolate / cinnamon whipped cream

Fried biscuit / grapefruit sugar / persimmon butter / sweet cream

paired with Bourbon for Breakfast

The Cedars Social, located at 1326 South Lamar, is a cocktail den and kitchen that features an adventurous list of handcrafted cocktails developed by one of the nation’s leading barmen, Michael Martensen. Also available is a menu of modern comfort food created by Chef Justin Box.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NDG “Around Town”

Black Press Links

Ads

MENU