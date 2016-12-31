The Cedars Social tonight offering New Year’s Eve dinner; tomorrow hangover cure options

Ring in the New Year with The Cedars Social. Chef Justin Box will be serving a special prix fixe menu that features a number of dishes for $75 per person including the paired beverage. The Cedars Social will be open until 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve and will be open at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day to serve up hangover cures like house made Bloody Marys, chilaquiles and French toast.

Here are the selections from the special New Year’s menu:

First course:

Choose one of the two:

Black-eyed pea croquettes / smoked cheddar / pork belly / house mustard

paired with Gruet Blanc de Blanc

Squash taquito / guajillo salsa / farm arugula / cotija / radish

paired with Eugen Muller Riesling

Second course:

Choose one of the two:

Roasted beet salad / smoked pecan / Maytag bleu / charred celery/ buttermilk dressing

paired with Dutchman Vermentino

Shrimp bisque / dill cream / sourdough

paired with Vina Real Rioja