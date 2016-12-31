Elderly in Dallas targeted for lottery scam

The Dallas Police are reporting that on Dec. 2 an 85-year-old woman received a letter in the mail that led her to believe she had won the lottery. The victim was instructed to make contact with the sender by phone for further instructions. The suspect instructed the victim that she must pay $6,000 in cash for taxes. The victim complied with the instructions, sent the suspect the cash through FedEx and she received her winning check. When the victim attempted to cash the check, she was informed that the check was fraudulent.

If you or anyone you know has received, and or has been victimized by such scam, please contact Detective Cervantes with the Dallas Police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 214-671-3544.

Below is a link to a copy of the letter the victim received:

https://www.scribd.com/document/335362567/lottery-scam